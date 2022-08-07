Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Finally (& Excitedly) Met a Very Special Person From Mai’s Days on The Real

Jeannie Mai. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco finally met one of Mai’s very special former co-hosts at their lavish Napa Valley home. Any guesses? Get ready for the cutest video you’ll see today because we’re loving Mai’s trip to Napa so far. On Aug 6, Mai uploaded a video where on her and Monaco’s trip to Napa, they ended up having a playdate with former The Real host Tamera Mowry.

Mai said in the caption, “Never in a milly years would I guess reuniting with Tam would be a play date 😳🤣 My sis 4eva ❤️.”

In the video’s first shot, we see Mowry and Mai jumping and dancing with Monaco, with mama Mai singing, “Monaco, Monaco, I love you so so!” Then we see Mowry holding a very happy Monaco in her arms, and the two love each other so much! We also see Mowry’s husband Adam Housley loving Monaco as well, remarking, “You are such a cutie pie!”

Then they all sat down to have exquisite food by Daniel Ha! (Lucky!) Then Mai says “here’s to girl power!” as the girls in the house do caviar bumps! We end the video with a series of snapshots from the Napa trip, ranging from Mowry loving little Monaco to Tamera’s own children holding the little baby!

Mowry and Mai were two of the staple co-hosts of the daytime talk show The Real, originally co-hosting with Adrienne Bailon, Tamar Braxton, and Loni Love. Mowry may have left in 2020, but Mai stayed on the show until its cancellation in 2022. And it was on that show in 2021 that Mai confirmed she and her husband Jeezy were expecting their first child. Then on Jan. 11, 2022, they welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, and everyone (including us, of course) is obsessed with their adorable baby.

Mowry married Housley in 2011 after dating for years before. They welcomed two children named Aden John Tanner and Ariah Talea.

