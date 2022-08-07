Read full article on original website
Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky
KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes Thursday, thinking of what happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her old home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction of flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee
The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
Two Southwest Virginia clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
Minding Your Business: U.S. Census data shows teacher pay lacks even when education doesn't
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting through the dog days of summer. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $3.62, down 16 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.72, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.87.
Preseason prep football kicks off this weekend
The high school football season does not start in Southwest Virginia for another two weeks. Fans of the prep game, however, have plenty of chances to see some action on the gridiron beginning this week.
