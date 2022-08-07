ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Kingsport Times-News

Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky

KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes Thursday, thinking of what happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her old home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction of flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee

The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: U.S. Census data shows teacher pay lacks even when education doesn't

Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting through the dog days of summer. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $3.62, down 16 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.72, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.87. 
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Preseason prep football kicks off this weekend

The high school football season does not start in Southwest Virginia for another two weeks. Fans of the prep game, however, have plenty of chances to see some action on the gridiron beginning this week.
VIRGINIA STATE

