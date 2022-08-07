Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
James McNeil
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for James McNeil, 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 9, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor James Ray Davis, officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11,...
Natchez Democrat
Lillie Mae Elery Davis
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lillie Mae Elery Davis, of Natchez, who died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Natchez, will be Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Stanton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
William Louis Jones
Services for William Louis Jones, 71, of Natchez who died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church.
Natchez Democrat
New office for Miss-Lou Eyecare, Milliken Family Dentistry slated to open in Vidalia this fall
VIDALIA, La. — Miss-Lou Eye Care and Milliken Family Dentistry will soon move their practices from Natchez and Ferriday to a new 7300-square-foot facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. Representatives from both practices spoke to attendees at the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Tuesday. Bridget Milliken, an...
Natchez Democrat
Tourism growth celebrates at event to welcome new riverboat Symphony Wednesday night
NATCHEZ — When Natchez becomes a host city for American Cruise Lines in 2025, thousands more visitors will come, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said Wednesday night at a pre-christening event for the new American Cruise Lines riverboat Symphony, held at the Carriage House. Negotiations for the partnership have been...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Adams School District quickly closing enrollment gap
NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District’s student enrollment has picked up drastically over the past three weeks since school started but still lags behind last school year. As of Tuesday, the district was still 168 students shy of the 2021-22 school year’s enrollment. The district has 2,667 students...
Natchez Democrat
LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
Natchez Democrat
‘Big shoes to fill,’ Police jury appoints Yearby’s wife to fill seat
VIDALIA, La. — The first act of the Concordia Parish Police Jury during its Monday meeting was to present a resolution to the family of the late police juror Willie “Bill” Yearby, who died Aug. 1. The police jury also appointed Yearby’s wife of more than 50...
Natchez Democrat
Preservation Commission tables proposed guidelines on murals
NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez Preservation Commission tabled action on proposed guidelines for murals in the Natchez Historic District. However, as written, those guidelines would only allow murals on a handful of buildings in the downtown area. Buildings considered historic or buildings that are considered to be contributing to the historic feel of downtown, are prohibited from having murals installed on them.
Natchez Democrat
On your marks: Green Wave look ahead to cross country season
NATCHEZ —Cathedral has worked hard over the summer to get ready for the season. Head Coach Tommy Smith said he saw great participation and a lot of young runners with his team. Adeline Burgett, who will graduate in 2028, is one of the returning runners for Cathedral. She is...
Natchez Democrat
State issues medical marijuana dispensary license for Adams County
NATCHEZ — The Highest Care LLC has been granted a license to operate as a dispensary for medical marijuana in Adams County, the first such issued in the county. Tabitha Wroten, a real estate agent with River Park Realty and a registered nurse, is the sole owner of The Highest Care. The state granted the license to The Highest Care on July 26.
Natchez Democrat
Man’s 12-year-old red Dachshund stolen from vehicle in Dollar General parking lot Monday
NATCHEZ — Last year, Billy Hall, 63, lost his wife, Barbara. Since that time, Hall has grown close to his sole companion, his 12-year-old, nearly blind red Dachshund named Stella. On Monday morning, Hall, who lives in Cranfield, was on his way to take Stella for a walk along...
Natchez Democrat
‘We’re not going to be able to stay in this budget,’ Ferriday budget passes amid concerns over payroll
FERRIDAY, La. — The Ferriday Board of Aldermen unanimously passed an operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday, despite disagreements about increases in payroll expenses. Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she had concerns about the town making payroll. “We’re already starting with a deficit of $471,100,” she said,...
Natchez Democrat
Preservation Commission holding public hearing on proposed mural guidelines Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez Preservation Commission plans a public hearing on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. to review guidelines for outdoor murals in the Natchez historic district and on landmarked buildings outside of the historic district. The hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at 115 S....
Natchez Democrat
Natchez mayor: Council members who leak info from executive sessions ‘will be prosecuted’
Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is threatening legal action against any member of the city council who shares information discussed during an executive session. Gibson’s warnings came during Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting, during which the mayor cautioned “If it is found that any of you – in coming out of executive session –have shared with anyone outside of that room, it will be investigated and you will be prosecuted,” according to reports published by listenupyall.com.
Natchez Democrat
WORKERS ON STRIKE: Employees at a Natchez frozen food factory protest unfair wages, workplace discrimination
NATCHEZ — Six assembly line workers at Dutch Ann Foods Inc., a small frozen food factory located at 716 Liberty Road in Natchez, sat outside on buckets and lawn chairs instead of clocking in for work Monday. The workers, who are not unionized, said they were on strike for...
