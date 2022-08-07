ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

James McNeil

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for James McNeil, 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 9, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor James Ray Davis, officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11,...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Elery Davis

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lillie Mae Elery Davis, of Natchez, who died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Natchez, will be Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Stanton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

William Louis Jones

Services for William Louis Jones, 71, of Natchez who died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez Adams School District quickly closing enrollment gap

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District’s student enrollment has picked up drastically over the past three weeks since school started but still lags behind last school year. As of Tuesday, the district was still 168 students shy of the 2021-22 school year’s enrollment. The district has 2,667 students...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
MADISON PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

‘Big shoes to fill,’ Police jury appoints Yearby’s wife to fill seat

VIDALIA, La. — The first act of the Concordia Parish Police Jury during its Monday meeting was to present a resolution to the family of the late police juror Willie “Bill” Yearby, who died Aug. 1. The police jury also appointed Yearby’s wife of more than 50...
Natchez Democrat

Preservation Commission tables proposed guidelines on murals

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez Preservation Commission tabled action on proposed guidelines for murals in the Natchez Historic District. However, as written, those guidelines would only allow murals on a handful of buildings in the downtown area. Buildings considered historic or buildings that are considered to be contributing to the historic feel of downtown, are prohibited from having murals installed on them.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

On your marks: Green Wave look ahead to cross country season

NATCHEZ —Cathedral has worked hard over the summer to get ready for the season. Head Coach Tommy Smith said he saw great participation and a lot of young runners with his team. Adeline Burgett, who will graduate in 2028, is one of the returning runners for Cathedral. She is...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

State issues medical marijuana dispensary license for Adams County

NATCHEZ — The Highest Care LLC has been granted a license to operate as a dispensary for medical marijuana in Adams County, the first such issued in the county. Tabitha Wroten, a real estate agent with River Park Realty and a registered nurse, is the sole owner of The Highest Care. The state granted the license to The Highest Care on July 26.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez mayor: Council members who leak info from executive sessions ‘will be prosecuted’

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is threatening legal action against any member of the city council who shares information discussed during an executive session. Gibson’s warnings came during Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting, during which the mayor cautioned “If it is found that any of you – in coming out of executive session –have shared with anyone outside of that room, it will be investigated and you will be prosecuted,” according to reports published by listenupyall.com.
NATCHEZ, MS

