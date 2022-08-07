Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is threatening legal action against any member of the city council who shares information discussed during an executive session. Gibson’s warnings came during Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting, during which the mayor cautioned “If it is found that any of you – in coming out of executive session –have shared with anyone outside of that room, it will be investigated and you will be prosecuted,” according to reports published by listenupyall.com.

