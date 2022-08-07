Read full article on original website
Related
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa
The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player
Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0