Sierra Ferrell and Billy Strings Take The Stage Together at Hinterland Music Festival

I have been WAITING for this duo to grace a stage together.

When I first heard “Bells of Every Chapel” for the first time, it was the perfect execution of Strings’ classic bluegrass picking and Ferrell’s old-timey traditional vocals.

The duo was magic to my ears.

“Bells of Every Chapel”

The pair took the stage together, finally, this week at Hinterland Music Festival in Saint Charles, Iowa. The video clips have not disappointed.

Ferrell’s set came up first in the day. Although she recently canceled some shows later in August to rest and recoup, her vocals and stage presence were impressive per usual.

“Why’d Ya Do It”

Near the end of her set, Billy Strings makes his appearance to sit in on “Bells Of Every Chapel.” Although the video quality is not the best, the tune is knocked out of the park. Strings throws his flare on the track, drawing out the song the way he does best.

Ferrell BELTS out the last line sending the crowd wild.

Later that evening, Ferrell makes an appearance during String’s set. These two are damn talented, so it makes so much sense they would want to bring each other on stage during their time slots. I am so here for the reciprocation of appearances at the festival.

Together, they throw down an amazing cover of “One Loaf Of Bread” by Dave Evans.

The addition of Ferrell on the track adds softness with her background vocals, as Strings keeps the twang of the original track.

These videos prove that they are both upcoming powerhouses of country music. They are taking fans back to the roots that country was founded on with a modern flare.