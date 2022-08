Hideaway Golf Club is hosting a job fair on Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The club is looking to fill more than 50 positions which includes bartenders, servers, and massage therapists.

Managers will be at the fair doing interviews and offering positions on the spot.

