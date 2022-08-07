As inflation hikes up the costs of period-care products and diapers, more states are rolling back sales tax on such items to ease pressure on consumers’ budgets. Colorado enacted a law Wednesday exempting those goods from state sales tax starting next year, when a similar measure in Iowa will also take hold. Consumers in Louisiana won’t have to wait that long; the state scrapped its sales tax on diapers and menstruation sanitary products as of July 1. Period-care items are already exempt from state sales taxes in Florida, Maryland and New York, which each extended carve-outs to diapers in recent weeks. Florida did the same last month, albeit just for a year.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO