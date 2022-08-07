Mike McDaniel letting Dolphins’ running back competition play out in training camp

The Miami Dolphins’ run game will be a critical component of the team’s success offensively in 2022, and it still remains somewhat of a mystery how coach Mike McDaniel will split touches with his running backs.

McDaniel has one of the league’s deeper backfields that will figure to play out like a committee. The Dolphins signed running backs Chase Edmonds (two years, $12.1 million) and Raheem Mostert (one year, $3.1 million) in the first week of free agency and added Sony Michel (one year, $1.75 million) later in the offseason. They also have Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed as holdover running backs from the Brian Flores era. Youngsters in 2021 seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks and undrafted rookie ZaQuandre White are also competing for an opportunity.

Out of respect for the nature of the competition two weeks into training camp, McDaniel stopped short on Sunday of revealing any vision he has for how to divvy up running back reps once games are played.

“For me to sit here and say every practice is important, every rep is important and it’s a constant competition, the only way that I can really follow through with those words, is I have to consciously — which I do — consciously refrain from doing that,” McDaniel said.

“I don’t want to limit an opportunity by having a preconceived notion. There’s guys that really got our running scheme, really got it early, maybe they’ve had a history in it, but you don’t shortchange the process of learning, nor do you really allow to get ahead in the predictive future.”

Mostert has previous experience in McDaniel’s system from time together with the San Francisco 49ers, and so does Ahmed from his first training camp as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before joining the Dolphins.

“I was there for camp, but he was really smart,” said Ahmed on Sunday of his impressions of McDaniel. “He was one of my favorite guys when I was over there. It’s awesome to have him as a head coach.

“He just had a lot of energy. Obviously, he’s a super smart coach, but he had a lot of energy and he just brought it. He knows how to show up to work every single day, and he’s our leader.”

Does Ahmed feel it gives him some kind of leg up having already played in McDaniel’s rushing attack, albeit for a limited amount of time?

“I was able to remember some of it for sure,” he said. “There’s differences, and that comes with different offenses that you have to learn over the years.”

McDaniel is letting the process play out, but he also expressed optimism over how the running backs have performed in camp.

“My mindset is really just to coach guys and see what they do with it,” he said. “I’m very, very happy with that room. One of my favorite rooms I’ve been around. The competition is fierce, but they’re bringing the best out of each other. They get along.”

Ahmed backed up that notion.

“Everyone in that room is super cool, so I’m blessed to be with those guys, and it’s been awesome getting to learn as much as I can from those guys,” he said. “We all want each other to succeed. You go out there, be competitive, make the most of your opportunities, but no one is wishing down on nobody. Everybody wants everybody to go out there and be successful.”

Healthy going into joint practices

The Dolphins are healthy ahead of this week’s joint practices with the Buccaneers in Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re fortunate enough right now that every bump and bruise and slight issue is not long term,” McDaniel said. “That is something that doesn’t always happen, but right now, we feel very fortuitous in that regard.”

McDaniel said it’ll be “case by case” with how he handles different veterans’ workload in joint practices in Tampa next week. He added there are veterans that “need to chill out [Sunday]” in the team’s final intrasquad practice before facing the Buccaneers.