Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Long-awaited Wheeling Streetscape project ready to begin after bid award

WHEELING, W.Va. — A project years in the making to transform downtown Wheeling is coming to fruition and work is expected to begin this fall. On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced he approved the bid award contract for the project to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31.9 million.
WHEELING, WV
firefighternation.com

Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay

Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge

ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today.  Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia gets a new superintendent of schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — David Roach, who has led the School Building Authority of West Virginia, will be the next state superintendent of schools. The state Board of Education selected Roach as superintendent on Wednesday. Roach has been executive director of the School Building Authority since 2018. He was previously superintendent for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, […]
EDUCATION
Person
Tom Joyce
WBOY 12 News

Where to get gas for less than $4/gal in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the first time in five months, the nation’s average gas price dipped to just under $4 per gallon—$3.99—Thursday. Earlier this week, AAA cited decreasing demand and the fact that oil prices slumped amid fears of global economic slowdowns as the reasons behind the drop in fuel prices. Gas prices can […]
TRAFFIC
WDTV

Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out millions of dollars in rent and utility payments. Officials said the application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help...
HOUSE RENT
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jails under a state of emergency

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
POLITICS
WDTV

West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia department of education reported about 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. This year, the number is expected to be 1,500. This shortage is impacting everything from SROs to sports referees, but one specific area is being hit the hardest. “So as of the close...
EDUCATION
#Infrastructure#Baseball Field#American#The American Rescue Plan
WSAZ

Scioto County fair among oldest in America

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Scioto County Fair among oldest in America. There is a rich tradition in Ohio when it comes to the state and county fairs. That heritage is on display this week in Lucasville where the Scioto County fair has set up shop. Tony traveled to what he calls the “Grand-daddy of them all” for this week’s county fair showcase.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
woay.com

West Virginia DMV launches new REAL ID Headstart digital service

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that residents have a new, convenient option for getting IDs before the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The REAL ID Headstart service will allow applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents, and schedule appointments to obtain their REAL ID. The REAL ID service is available now on dmv.wv.gov.
POLITICS
WSAZ

PSC wants answers from Frontier about extended outages

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The WSAZ newsroom has been fielding Frontier complaint calls for months. Disconnected and dissatisfied customers have been contacting the station about service outages they say linger for days, weeks and in some cases - even months. Now, according to a document from the Public...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road closed Wednesday night due to a damaged culvert following a round of heavy rain has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. DOH members on the scene told WSAZ crews Wednesday evening a rubber-tar excavator would be needed to fix Kelly’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Market Square Park to be constructed in downtown Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Second and Market streets in Portsmouth will soon be getting a major upgrade. A $1 million project to construct Market Square Park is taking shape. “There’s a lot of energy down here and there has been for the last few years,” said Dr. Michael Raies.
PORTSMOUTH, OH

