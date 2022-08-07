Read full article on original website
Metro News
Meta turns on internet to thousands of homes, businesses in southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 13,000 homes, businesses, schools, healthcare and government offices in Logan and Mingo counties now have reliable internet access. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, joined West Virginia leaders Thursday afternoon to announce their network has been officially been turned on. The company has been working...
Metro News
Long-awaited Wheeling Streetscape project ready to begin after bid award
WHEELING, W.Va. — A project years in the making to transform downtown Wheeling is coming to fruition and work is expected to begin this fall. On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced he approved the bid award contract for the project to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31.9 million.
Marion County Commissioners forced to dip into ‘rainy day fund’
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Commission is using funds from its “rainy day fund” account for unanticipated expenses. At Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners announced that they will be taking nearly $780,000 from the commission’s rainy day fund to put in the general fund. The rainy-day fund is made up of extra tax dollars that […]
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge
ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today. Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
West Virginia gets a new superintendent of schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — David Roach, who has led the School Building Authority of West Virginia, will be the next state superintendent of schools. The state Board of Education selected Roach as superintendent on Wednesday. Roach has been executive director of the School Building Authority since 2018. He was previously superintendent for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, […]
Metro News
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
Where to get gas for less than $4/gal in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the first time in five months, the nation’s average gas price dipped to just under $4 per gallon—$3.99—Thursday. Earlier this week, AAA cited decreasing demand and the fact that oil prices slumped amid fears of global economic slowdowns as the reasons behind the drop in fuel prices. Gas prices can […]
WDTV
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out millions of dollars in rent and utility payments. Officials said the application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help...
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency
WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
WDTV
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia department of education reported about 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. This year, the number is expected to be 1,500. This shortage is impacting everything from SROs to sports referees, but one specific area is being hit the hardest. “So as of the close...
Metro News
Governor’s initiative to recruit, train, and strengthen West Virginia’s EMS workforce
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice recently announced the launch of a new initiative to address the state’s need for additional trained Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals – a challenge that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through a $10 million portion of West Virginia’s...
WSAZ
Scioto County fair among oldest in America
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Scioto County Fair among oldest in America. There is a rich tradition in Ohio when it comes to the state and county fairs. That heritage is on display this week in Lucasville where the Scioto County fair has set up shop. Tony traveled to what he calls the “Grand-daddy of them all” for this week’s county fair showcase.
wchsnetwork.com
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
woay.com
West Virginia DMV launches new REAL ID Headstart digital service
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that residents have a new, convenient option for getting IDs before the federal deadline on May 3, 2023. The REAL ID Headstart service will allow applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents, and schedule appointments to obtain their REAL ID. The REAL ID service is available now on dmv.wv.gov.
WSAZ
PSC wants answers from Frontier about extended outages
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The WSAZ newsroom has been fielding Frontier complaint calls for months. Disconnected and dissatisfied customers have been contacting the station about service outages they say linger for days, weeks and in some cases - even months. Now, according to a document from the Public...
WSAZ
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road closed Wednesday night due to a damaged culvert following a round of heavy rain has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. DOH members on the scene told WSAZ crews Wednesday evening a rubber-tar excavator would be needed to fix Kelly’s...
WSAZ
Market Square Park to be constructed in downtown Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Second and Market streets in Portsmouth will soon be getting a major upgrade. A $1 million project to construct Market Square Park is taking shape. “There’s a lot of energy down here and there has been for the last few years,” said Dr. Michael Raies.
