Ouch! In showdown series, Mets win 3 of 4 from Braves – one left to play Sunday

Braves Mets Baseball New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) gestures after getting initially called out at home plate as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) watches during the sixth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York. Alonso was ruled safe after a challenge. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) (Jessie Alcheh)

This is not what the Braves were hoping-for in their big series against the NL East-leading Mets in New York. In a five-game showdown, the Braves have dropped three of the first four games – including both ends of Saturday’s day/night doubleheader.

The Mets topped the Braves 6-2 in the evening matchup behind an 11-strikeout performance of Max Scherzer. Atlanta had three errors.

In the afternoon contest, the Braves lost 8-5.

The Mets won Thursday’s series-opener, with the Braves bouncing-back to win Friday’s game.

Mets’ fans were certainly in a good enough mood late Saturday to serenade the Braves with the tomahawk chop. New York manager Buck Showalter after the game: “I’m not going to tell you I didn’t notice it. Of course, I did. We all have our personal opinions on stuff like that.”

Atlanta has now fallen 5 ½ games behind New York in the division battle. “It’s great to get these wins, but it’s (the division race) not over yet,” Scherzer said late Saturday.

Sunday’s series finale at Citi Field will have Spencer Strider pitching for the Braves, opposite Jacob deGrom – first pitch 4:10 p.m.

