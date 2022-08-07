ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

FanSided

Adam Shaheen heads back to Miami Dolphins after trade nixed

The Miami Dolphins will find themselves with another tight end as Adam Shaheen is heading back to Miami after the trade is nixed by the Texans. Earlier this week the Dolphins traded Shaheen and a 7th round pick to the Texans for their 2023 6th round draft pick. Shaheen will now head back to Miami with a failed physical.
MIAMI, FL
Giants vs. Patriots NFL live stream reddit for preseason Week 1

The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 11 at 7 pm ET. The New York Giants and New England Patriots are set to kick off another season embroiled in one one of the strangest rivalries in the NFL. Bill Belichick earned his first two Super Bowl rings coaching Lawrence Taylor, and his love for the Giants has remained as constant as his hatred of the Jets.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
