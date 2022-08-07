Read full article on original website
Lou Cummings
4d ago
Have them serve every sentence in every state. Consecutively, state to state until they serve every sentence. Pass them around like they did other people's money.
Georgia men charged after allegedly defrauding elderly woman of $118,000: Officials
Three men in Georgia are being charged after allegedly defrauding an elderly woman of $118,000 from her life savings. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said the three men defrauded the woman out of $118,000 as she wrote them as many as 33 checks in relation to work that was sometimes incomplete, according to FOX 5.
Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl, possessing other drugs
A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph "Joey" Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from "previous undercover operations," Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
Ga. nurse practitioner convicted in fraud scheme ordered to pay back $1.6M, serve 7 years in prison
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia nurse practitioner has been sentence to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Sherley Beaufils, 44, of Conyers, was sentenced to more than seven...
Three charged in federal court for alleged COVID-19 relief fraud
According to court documents, 58-year-old Khadijah Chapman of Atlanta, Georgia, 41-year-old Daniel Labrum of South Jordan, Utah, and 57-year-old Eric O'Niel of Bethel, Connecticut were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and charged with registering fake businesses in order to fraudulently obtain relief funds under the Coronavirus Relief, Aid, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Florida 30-year-old cold case cracked after suspect's family members talk to police
Florida law enforcement officials have solved a 30-year-old cold case because the suspect's family decided to come forward and provide investigators with information related to the death of John Stagner, who was 53 when he died in 1992. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in...
Pennsylvania man who was out on bail during alleged murder is arrested in California
A Pennsylvania man accused of shooting and killing someone in May was out on bail for aggravated assault charges related to another shooting at the time, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said on Wednesday. Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a motel in Susanville, California, a...
Widow of West Virginia man killed on Myrtle Beach vacation wants 'death penalty or life' in prison for suspect
A West Virginia woman wants "the death penalty or life without parole" for the suspect accused of shooting at her husband eight times and killing him while they were on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in July. The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean,...
wpde.com
More people charged in connection with pandemic fraud scheme out of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There's a superseding indictment, including more arrests, in a scheme that duped the federal government of $500,000 in pandemic funds, according to a court document. Federal documents show three more people have been charged. They're set to appear before a federal magistrate Wednesday afternoon for...
Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases suspected of robbing man on train
A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
Video shows Georgia police quickly wiping out car trying to flee traffic stop
A Georgia sheriff’s office has released a video of one of its deputies wiping out a car less than 30 seconds after it tried to flee a traffic stop. The fast-acting display of police work happened on Saturday, Aug. 6, after the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, north of Atlanta, issued an alert for a vehicle that was missing a front bumper and had a paper tag. Inside, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says, were four females accused of shoplifting.
22 people indicted in alleged drug trafficking ring in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. — Almost two dozen people are facing several charges in an alleged armed drug trafficking organization in middle Georgia. The U.S. Department of Justice released a list of 22 people listed in an indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The charges come...
Virginia Drug Trafficker Gets 20 Year Federal Prison Sentence
ABINGDON, Va.– A Georgia drug trafficker is heading to prison for 20 years after being...
Georgia nurse practitioner sentenced to federal prison after illegal kickback conspiracy
GEORGIA (WJBF) – A Georgia nurse practitioner will spend time in federal prison and has to pay back more than $1.6 million in restitution after a massive telemedicine fraud scheme. According to the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s office, Sherley L. Beaufils, 44, of Conyers, participated in an illegal kickback conspiracy. According to the […]
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County nurse practitioner sentenced to prison for telemedicine fraud
A Rockdale County nurse practitioner has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme. Sherley L. Beaufils, 44, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after a U.S. District Court jury convicted her of...
South Dakota man who fled from police shooting arrested
Police have arrested a driver who fled from a fatal police shooting in Sioux Falls, officials said. Police tweeted Wednesday night that the man was arrested after a brief pursuit in a stolen vehicle. He was driving a car with three other occupants when the vehicle was stopped by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant in Sioux Falls Tuesday about 5:30 p.m.
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 400 Block of South McFarland Street in Jennings, Louisiana, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
DA says gangs recruiting children as young as 10 from elementary schools to commit crimes
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta district attorney says a gang is using a cluster of Cobb County elementary and middle schools as its primary recruiting ground. Channel 2′s Mark Winne talked to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, who said that recently, two members of the gang, a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old, were charged in Cobb Juvenile Court in separate terroristic threats cases. A 14-year-old gang membes is also charged with shooting someone.
Washington DoorDash driver says of alleged armed carjacking: 'I just remember the gun in my face'
A food delivery driver in Washington State says she was held at gunpoint while picking up an order. The alleged attempted armed carjacking happened just before midnight on Tuesday at the Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, the victim told FOX13 News Seattle. "He was pointing a gun in my face,...
