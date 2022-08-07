Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, has died hours after being shot in the head in São Paulo, local authorities said. Lo was in a nightclub when he was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty police officer. The suspect, identified as Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo by local media, was seen by witnesses trying to snatch a bottle off of Lo’s table. When Lo confronted him, Velozo allegedly pulled out the gun and fired at him. Lo was brought to the hospital, but the athlete’s lawyer told g1 shortly afterward that his condition was irreversible. Brazilian police have opened a murder investigation and are hunting for Velozo, the BBC reported. In addition to his eight World Championships in three weight classes, Lo had clinched eight Pan American Championships and five World Cup gold medals, according to Sports Illustrated. He was 33.Read it at Sports Illustrated

