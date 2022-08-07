Read full article on original website
Lorenzo (me)
4d ago
Another sad red flag that exploits at clubs & bars aren't environments to be sought out for pleasure. Their a open door to the buffetings of Satan. The discipline to achieve the success in sports should be used to find God & Christ & discipline yourselves to His rules of proper behavior & pursuits as we wait for redemption.
Reply(4)
10
Related
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Star Leandro Lo Shot Dead at São Paulo Nightclub
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, has died hours after being shot in the head in São Paulo, local authorities said. Lo was in a nightclub when he was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty police officer. The suspect, identified as Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo by local media, was seen by witnesses trying to snatch a bottle off of Lo’s table. When Lo confronted him, Velozo allegedly pulled out the gun and fired at him. Lo was brought to the hospital, but the athlete’s lawyer told g1 shortly afterward that his condition was irreversible. Brazilian police have opened a murder investigation and are hunting for Velozo, the BBC reported. In addition to his eight World Championships in three weight classes, Lo had clinched eight Pan American Championships and five World Cup gold medals, according to Sports Illustrated. He was 33.Read it at Sports Illustrated
Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened
Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Brazil Police Officer Suspected Of Shooting Jiu-Jitsu Champion Leandro Lo To Death Turns Himself In
Police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo turns himself in after being identified as suspect for killing jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo. It wasn’t the first time Velozo had run-ins with the law. The suspect surrendered. Brazil police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, the man identified as a suspect for...
Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a “disaster” for the UFC
Chael Sonnen is explaining why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a ‘disaster’ for the UFC. It will be Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) on Saturday November 12th, 2022 at UFC 281 in the middleweight main event, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL
Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nina Nunes didn't follow wife Amanda in split from ATT, will train there 'until I finish my career'
SAN DIEGO – Nina Nunes is still training at American Top Team despite her wife Amanda Nunes having a well-documented divorce from the gym. Following an upset loss to Julianna Peña at UFC 269 in December, Amanda parted ways with her longtime home at ATT in Coconut Creek, Fla., in favor of starting her own facility just a short drive away. That decision seemed to pay off for her after gaining revenge on Peña in the rematch at UFC 277 in July.
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall announces his immediate retirement from MMA
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall has announced his immediate retirement from MMA. Uriah Hall, 38, (17-11 MMA) has competed 19 times under the UFC banner and was a perennial contender in the middleweight division. ‘Primetime’ is coming off two losses in a row, to Andre Minuz (23-4 MMA) at UFC 276...
mmanews.com
12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle
The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away. It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.
Cris Cyborg announces professional boxing debut to take place Sept. 25 in Brazil
A legend of MMA is making the switch to the boxing ring. On Wednesday, current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg announced on that she will make her professional boxing debut on Sept. 25. The fight will take place in Curitiba, Brazil against Simone Silva, a former Brazilian Nation Boxing Champion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Jamahal Hill wins again, Bo Nickal, Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz stakes, Cyborg vs. Harrison
Jamahal Hill feels he deserves a title fight following another finish this past weekend, but is that realistic at this point?. This week on an all-new roundtable episode of the Between the Links, the panel discusses the impact of Hill’s TKO win over Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59 this past Saturday night, what could be next, and how the card as a whole delivered on expectations.
'I'm not an idiot': UFC 277 judge responds to Joe Rogan, critics of controversial scorecard
MMA judge Seth Fuller admits he’s not supposed to speak publicly about scoring fights, but in a recently published video he did so for nearly 30 minutes. The rule isn’t exclusive to Fuller. Many state athletic commissions forbid officials from speaking publicly. That apparently includes the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the commissioning body Fuller worked for as he judged UFC 277 bouts on July 30 in Dallas.
MMAmania.com
Viva Brazil! UFC 283 official for Jan. 21 in Rio
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a recent press release. No fighters have been attached to the card; however, you can expect a plethora...
Comments / 26