Second suspect charged for murder at Tampa's IQ Apartments

TAMPA, Fla. - A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex last month. Deputies were called on the afternoon of Friday, July 22 after someone reported a man had been shot in the parking lot of IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Dade City officer-involved shooting reported near Dollar General

DADE CITY, Fla. - An officer-involved shooting investigation is taking place at a Dollar General in Dade City. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Pasco County deputies are at the scene of a Dollar General at the corner of Payne Road and U.S. Highway 98. The Pasco County Sheriff's...
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...
Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
