McDonald’s has announced that educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students can apply for a McDonald’s Florida Golden Grant, including in Osceola, Orange, Seminole, and Brevard counties. This is the first year the state of Florida local owners and operators are funding the Golden Grants program. The program will award $100,000 in grants to various teachers and organizations to positively impact the lives of thousands of students.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO