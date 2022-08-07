Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Three vie for title of Bratwurst Queen
BUCYRUS—Three area girls are vying for the title of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Queen. This year’s pageant will take place on Thursday at 8 PM, following the first parade of the three-day festival. Contestant number one is Abbigail Martin:. Abbigail is the daughter of Todd and Heather Martin. She...
crawfordcountynow.com
Donna “DJ” Beckel
Donna “DJ” Beckel 76, of Galion passed away Friday, August 6, 2022 at home. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on July 21, 1946, she was the daughter of William (Sylvia) Skinner and Eva (Dave) Pace. She is survived by one sister, Carol Lovejoy of Midvale, Utah; two nephews, Erik...
richlandsource.com
$400,000 in funding secured for reminder of West End Neighborhood Improvement design
MANSFIELD -- It appears the $400,000 needed to engineer and design the remainder of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan has been secured. Richland County commissioners met Tuesday with Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, and gave informal approval to allocate $200,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.
crawfordcountynow.com
Food Industry Businesses are encouraged to participate in 6th annual Savor & Sip event
MANSFIELD—The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning their 6th annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting. The event will take place on October 25th from 5-8 PM at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers, and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business. There is no charge for Chamber member businesses to provide tastings. A non-member rate is also available.
crawfordcountynow.com
Kelly Park Ribbon Cutting held on August 6th
CRESTLINE—The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) in coordination with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Kelly Park in Crestline on Saturday, August 6th to dedicate the Kelly Park Playscape that was installed last fall. Phase III of the Crestline CDT’s Community Improvement Plan was...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington welcomes 1836 Diner
CARDINGTON- The numbers can’t be missed. Printed large and clear on the front and east side of the tavern/restaurant at 217 West Main Street in Cardington, they represent the year the village was founded: 1836. The eye catching title was given by owner, Eli McCoy, a Mount Gilead resident...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion native fulfills lifelong dream – one cup at a time
GALION – A Galion grad is getting a “jolt” out of her newest business venture. Monica Davis is the owner of Sweet Bubble & Bean, a coffee shop on wheels. Her mini trailer is ready to brew its first cup of java and serve up a variety of hot and cold beverages to customers on the streets of downtown Centerburg.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's Wall of Honor dedication set for Aug. 20
ASHLAND -- Work continues in the Veterans Building at the Ashland County Fair to highlight the contributions of those in uniform. Over the years, numerous young men and women enter the service from Ashland County to secure and protect the liberties of the United States. These fine individuals deserve a great deal of honor according to Mary Ann Dull of the American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 88 of Ashland.
richlandsource.com
Beauty business: Connections Parlors opens in Ontario
ONTARIO -- Kelsey Neutzling and Karli Blevins have dreamed of owning a salon together for years. Now, their dream has become a reality. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
crawfordcountynow.com
Hot Diggity! It’s a Day Just for Dogs!
VERMILION—Main Street Vermilion has something to bark about this summer. It’s the return of Hot Diggity Dog Day, sponsored by Harbor Town Animal Clinic, on Saturday, August 27, 11 AM-2 PM at Main Street Beach. The event brings friendly pooches, their owners as well as dog lovers in general together for a dog-centered event that delivers fun, pet-related vendors, games, and competitions for dogs, and a rare opportunity for them to enjoy a special section of Main Street Beach for a dip in the lake.
Galion Inquirer
Galion welcomes The Messy Bun
GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
crawfordcountynow.com
Wayne E. “Bud” Rossman
Wayne E. “Bud” Rossman, 87 formerly of Bucyrus and most recently of Marion passed away due to health issues, on Monday August 8, 2022 in Marion. Bud was born September 6, 1934 in Bucyrus to the late Russell L. and Edna (Hunt) Rossman. Bud graduated from Bucyrus High...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
crawfordcountynow.com
Carl Trosper
Carl Trosper, 76, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. He was born May 17, 1946 in Harlan, Kentucky and was the son of Julian and Lou (Pennington) Trosper. Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Evans) Trosper whom he married on December 26, 1971.
ashlandsource.com
Quit-claim deed on former commissioner property to spur along Corner Park project
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners recently authorized a quit-claim deed for property previously owned by Commissioner Denny Bittle, a move that will spur the ongoing renovation work of Corner Park. The property, previously owned by KLM Development Inc., sold to the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation (or Ashland land...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield to receive $7 million federal grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- The seeds of an $11.4 million Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan in Mansfield were planted by local residents inside meeting rooms in Austin, Texas. That's where Mansfield Rising was born in 2018. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Maralee Carter Frost
Maralee Carter Frost, 99, of Galion passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion. She was born July 26, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of Clarence Milton Carter and Mary (Roadefer) Carter. Maralee married George William Frost in 1944 and he preceded her in death after 49 years of marriage in 1993.
richlandsource.com
Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.
MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open...
