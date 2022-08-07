The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently steam-rolling the competition. Entering play on Wednesday, they had won nine-consecutive games and swept 2 consecutive series against both the NL rival Giants and NL wanna-be rival Padres (just because the teams don't get along, doesn't mean they "rival" each other). The team seems almost unstoppable even with the number and quality of guys, like Dustin May, that they have out due to injuries. And if that's the case, then May's return should be very worrisome to the rest of Major League Baseball.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO