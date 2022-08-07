Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment
Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Tomarrion Parker. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin ...
Cardinals prospect makes history, hits for 'home run cycle'
St. Louis Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond etched his name into baseball history on Wednesday. Redmond hit a solo home run, two-run home run, three-run home run, and a grand slam all in the same game, completing the rarest achievement in baseball history: the "home run cycle". "It’s unbelievable," Redmond said...
numberfire.com
Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
Yardbarker
Dustin May's Recent Rehab Start Gets All of Baseball Twitter Buzzing
The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently steam-rolling the competition. Entering play on Wednesday, they had won nine-consecutive games and swept 2 consecutive series against both the NL rival Giants and NL wanna-be rival Padres (just because the teams don't get along, doesn't mean they "rival" each other). The team seems almost unstoppable even with the number and quality of guys, like Dustin May, that they have out due to injuries. And if that's the case, then May's return should be very worrisome to the rest of Major League Baseball.
MLB・
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
FOX Sports
Bieber's strong outing leads Guardians past Tigers, 5-2
DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven dominant innings, Oscar Gonzalez drove in two runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Tuesday night for their third straight win. Bieber (7-6) allowed just four singles and a walk while striking out eight. Amed Rosario had three hits,...
theScore
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
Nolensville heading to Little League World Series after regional win
Nolensville punched its ticket to Pennsylvania with a 5-2 comeback win over Virginia Tuesday afternoon. The team rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning to complete the comeback.
Angels shoot for sweep of A’s
Having demonstrated his prowess on the mound, Shohei Ohtani will get another opportunity to pad his gaudy batting numbers when
