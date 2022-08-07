Missing Argyle man found by group of volunteers

ARGYLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him.

Sheriff’s deputies, emergency crews, family and community volunteers began to search the area on foot. The Green County Sheriff’s Office also deployed a drone and K-9 team to help in the search.

The search resumed Sunday morning, with a large group of volunteers ready to help out. Sheriff’s deputies searched an area near where Svendsen’s cellphone data showed possible activity.

At around 11 a.m., a volunteer search group found the missing man in a farm field north of West Point Road and Holstein Prairie Road. He was in distress and taken by UTV to a nearby farm before being taken by EMS to a local hospital.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.