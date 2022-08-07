Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
CBS Sports
Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two homers in loss
Bichette went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss against the Orioles. The Blue Jays were unable to secure the win against the surging Orioles on Tuesday, but that was no fault of Bichette's, as he mashed two home runs and accounted for four of the Blue Jays' six runs. He also now carries a six-game hitting streak as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The young shortstop has been moved down to the bottom half of the lineup as he has not performed up to his standards, but as he heats up, he may move back in the top half and be in position to rack up more counting stats to close out the season.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wedensday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand while swinging and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz's hand is an issue that has bothered him for a while, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBIs in 76 games.
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sits Wednesday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez for the series finale while Merrifield heads to the bench after two straight starts. Since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 2, Merrifield has gone 6-for-21 (.286 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base through his first six games with the Blue Jays.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Bound for Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Lewis will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to Dylan Moore (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and offers more versatility off the bench due to his ability to play both the infield and outfield. Upon returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on July 22, Lewis managed just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098 average) with the Mariners while striking out at a 39.1 percent clip. Lewis had already moved into a bench role last weekend, when Mitch Haniger came off the IL and replaced him as a lineup regular.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Season debut set for Saturday
The Astros will activate McCullers (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Houston had been running a five-man rotation since dealing away Jake Odorizzi ahead of last week's trade deadline, but McCullers' return from the...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Team gathers information
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team is still gathering information on Houck's back injury, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Houck was placed on the injured list Tuesday with lower-back inflammation. The pitcher has a couple of appointments with physicians coming up, and the Red Sox will have a better idea about a timeline after Houck has been evaluated.
CBS Sports
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Rests against lefty
Nimmo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. The Mets will send three left-handed hitters to the bench against Reds southpaw Mike Minor, with Nimmo exiting the lineup along with Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin. Mark Canha will step in as the Mets' center fielder and leadoff batter in Nimmo's stead.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Loses 40-man spot
The Cardinals designated McFarland for assignment Wednesday. Given that the left-handed McFarland has yielded a .354 average and .542 slugging percentage to opposing left-handed hitters this season, the Cardinals' decision to cut bait with him isn't an overly surprising one. St. Louis summoned Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis to replace him in the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Angel Rondon: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Rondon on Tuesday. Rondon was a member of the Giants' 40-man roster just over two weeks ago, but the organization will now move on from him entirely after he was blown up for three runs in one inning during his lone relief appearance at Triple-A Sacramento since being outrighted to the minors. The 24-year-old right-hander shouldn't have much difficulty catching on elsewhere on a minor-league deal.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reaches four times in rehab game
Tatis (wrist) went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two walks and two runs in a minor-league game with Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. After going 0-for-5 with a pair of walks in his initial two rehab appearances, Tatis collected his first hits of 2022 and reached base four times Tuesday. He was initially expected to play center field in the contest, but he was shifted to shortstop instead due to slick outfield grass, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatis is still expected to see some time in center during the rehab stint, which is likely to end next week.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Handed ninth loss
Thompson (3-9) took the loss during Tuesday's 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Thompson put multiple baserunners on in each of the first three innings, with runs coming across in the first and third innings to put him in line for the loss. The 28-year-old has now lost five straight decisions and it's been nine starts since he last recorded a win June 5. During that stretch, Thompson has posted a 5.57 ERA while averaging just over five innings per turn. He carries a 5.08 ERA and 1.47 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come over the weekend in San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Ravens' James Proche: Misses practice
Proche didn't practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The absence puts his status in doubt for Thursday's preseason game against Tennessee, though it's possible Proche had already earned the right to sit that one out along with a number of Baltimore starters. He and Devin Duvernay have been getting most of the first-team reps alongside Rashod Bateman in training camp, with reports from multiple Baltimore beat writers pinpointing Proche as one of the stars of camp. Duvernay is approximately the same size, significantly faster and was drafted three rounds earlier than Proche in 2020, but the latter seems to be making a much stronger impression at camp -- in part because Duvernay missed about a week with a thigh bruise. WR usage will be one of the key things to watch with Baltimore this preseason once the team gives its starters some run, likely in the second and/or third games.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Riding pine Wednesday
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over the last two games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Reds' T.J. Zeuch: Called up to start Wednesday
The Reds selected Zeuch's contract from Triple-A Louisville in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mets in New York. Reliever Ryan Hendrix was optioned to Louisville to clear room on the active roster for Zeuch, who will be making his Reds debut after drawing seven starts at the big-league level with the Blue Jays across the past three seasons. The 27-year-old began the season in the Cardinals organization before being released in May, but he's found success out of the Louisville rotation since catching on with the Reds on a minor-league deal. In five starts with Louisville, Zeuch has generated a 3.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB in 22.1 innings. With a strong showing Wednesday, Zeuch could have some longevity in the rotation while the Reds are down two starting options in Hunter Greene (shoulder) and Robert Dugger (shoulder).
