Sod Poodles drop seventh straight with Saturday's 11-2 loss to Frisco

By By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

FRISCO — For the fifth time this series, and seventh time overall, the Amarillo Sod Poodles found themselves in the loss column Saturday night.

Amarillo fell behind big early and it only got worse from there as they loss to the Frisco RoughRiders 11-2 on the road. The seventh consecutive loss for the Sod Poodles drops their overall record for the year to 47-54.

It was a struggle from the get go as Frisco scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and another in the third. That put them up 4-0 as Amarillo was unable to muster any offense.

The Soddies appeared to show signs of life in the fourth inning. Robby Enriquez hit a RBI double in that inning to score Trisitn English and get Amarillo on the board. Enriquez was then scored by Juan Centeno's single the same inning to shrink the deficit to 4-2.

It was all downhill from there, however, as Frisco scored seven runs the rest of the way to take the dominant win.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sod Poodles drop seventh straight with Saturday's 11-2 loss to Frisco

