185th ARW celebrates first female commander

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City said goodbye to their now former Wing Commander Saturday afternoon.

At a formal Change of Command Ceremony, Colonel Mark Muckey passed the reigns to his Vice Wing Commander, Colonel Sonya Morrison.

Col. Morrison has been serving the country since 1999 and has flown more than 500 combat hours.

Col. Morrison told KCAU 9 that she’s excited to continue the work at the Wing and is thankful of Siouxland’s support.

“How dedicated our airmen are and how much we appreciate what the Siouxland area does for this wing. The support that we receive, the amazing leadership and support that we get in the community, we just appreciate so much,” said Col. Morrison.

Col. Muckey will be moving on to the Joint Force Headquaters near Des Moines.

