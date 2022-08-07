ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

185th ARW celebrates first female commander

By KENNY KROLL, John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxQFT_0h8AHAug00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City said goodbye to their now former Wing Commander Saturday afternoon.

At a formal Change of Command Ceremony, Colonel Mark Muckey passed the reigns to his Vice Wing Commander, Colonel Sonya Morrison.

Col. Morrison has been serving the country since 1999 and has flown more than 500 combat hours.

Col. Morrison told KCAU 9 that she’s excited to continue the work at the Wing and is thankful of Siouxland’s support.

“How dedicated our airmen are and how much we appreciate what the Siouxland area does for this wing. The support that we receive, the amazing leadership and support that we get in the community, we just appreciate so much,” said Col. Morrison.

Col. Muckey will be moving on to the Joint Force Headquaters near Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS

IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcau#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa DOT meets with area city leaders to discuss current, upcoming projects

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several northwest Iowa community leaders joined the Iowa DOT Tuesday morning for a project meeting to discuss updates around Siouxland. Mayor Bob Scott and other representatives spoke at the DOT meeting about projects happening around the city like South Bridge Interchange and the Cone Park Mountain Bike trails. But one of the biggest projects in the works is the reconstruction of the Gordon Drive Viaduct.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Humane Society hopes to "Clear the Shelter" in August

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The month of August is an important one for animal shelters nationwide because they have a goal of being completely empty. August is "Clear the Shelter" month, promoting pet adoption to find our furry friends the perfect forever home. At the Siouxland Humane Society, they hope to see an empty shelter by the end of the month with all of their residents home with their new families.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Are You Ready To Rally In The (Rock) Valley?

Rock Valley, Iowa — Events for the next area town festival are ramping up, with more activities each day for Rally in the Valley — Rock Valley’s annual summer celebration. This Wednesday, there will be Crazy Days at the merchants, a farmers market, food trucks, and the...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy