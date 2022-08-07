ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WITN

Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
WNCT

Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
foxwilmington.com

Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man pleads not guilty to 2021 fatal hit and run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in a hit and run that killed one woman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. On Saturday, December 4, 2021, police responded to the Hawthorne Commons on the 4900 block of Tarheel Court where they discovered a vehicle had driven into an apartment.
WECT

Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington missing woman found safe

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old woman last seen in Wilmington Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office Amanda Nichelle Green was last seen at 4421 Bridgeport Drive wearing a short sleeve green Lowes Food shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Alabama man dies in New Hanover County head-on crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Alabama man died in a head-on crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in New Hanover County. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Masonboro Loop Road near Trails End Road involving a Dodge Ram van and a Jeep Cherokee. The van was heading south and the Jeep was traveling north.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Six more deputies certified as School Resource Officers in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff James McVicker says he is determined to keep the schools in Bladen County as safe as possible. “My goal is to put a deputy at every school,” McVicker said. “Whether they are full time positions or Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies who volunteer on their days off to work a school.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced to over 30 years in prison for impregnating a child

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who police say sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl for a period of four years will spend the next 30+ years behind bars. Police say now 29-year-old Cory Scott Ross committed the crimes while he lived with the victim and her mother in both Pender and New Hanover Counties.
WNCT

Crews continue work on Pender Co. fire, now 25% contained

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Aug. 2 has grown to an estimated 2,000 acres. Thursday morning, officials working on what is now called the Juniper Road Two Fire told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan it was now 25% contained. Crews have been working throughout to build […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC

