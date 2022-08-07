ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake City, MD

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Environmental organizations speak out against AquaCon’s proposed salmon farm

FEDERALSBURG, Md. – A 25-acre salmon farm could be coming to Delmarva. However local environmental organizations are speaking out to put a stop to this change. 47 ABC spoke with ShoreRivers to learn more about concerns with this big change being proposed ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. AquaCon a Norweigan start-up is proposing an indoor salmon farm to come to Federalsburg. Opponents at ShoreRiver say this would negatively impact the water quality and nearby habitats. Now they are providing an alternative to the farm, so it is not permitted on Delmarva.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake City, MD
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Bay Net

DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
abc27.com

Blue duiker calf born at Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced this morning that they welcomed a new blue duiker calf to their family. On July 24, Marigold, the female blue duiker calf, was born to Flower and Kuruka. The birth of Marigold was highly recommended by the Blue Duiker...
BALTIMORE, MD
streetfoodblog.com

St. Michaels, Maryland | Chesapeake Bay Journal

Fantastically Victorian downtown district stayed intact by fooling the British within the Warfare of 1812. Within the early seventeenth century, St. Michaels harbor was a delivery level for space tobacco plantations. After the Church of England parish of St. Michaels was established in 1677, a settlement sprang up and fairly quickly the brand new city was in enterprise. Shipbuilding turned a worthwhile mainstay, accounting for lots of the quick schooners (ultimately referred to as Baltimore clippers) that plied the seas in addition to the various high quality properties that proceed to be the satisfaction of St. Michaels. When the shipbuilding trade faltered, St. Michaels turned a waterman’s city, surviving nicely into the twentieth century on the Bay’s bounty of oysters and crabs.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
NBC Philadelphia

Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M

A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
BERWYN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Jewish#European#French#Allied#Nazi
Kristen Walters

Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Time Travel To Fun: The Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns

The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season August 27 and runs Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment and merriment in Crownsville. The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life each...
CROWNSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Rock Hall, Maryland

Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
ROCK HALL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

NBC News

431K+
Followers
52K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy