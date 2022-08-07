Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
talbotspy.org
The Ostrich Approach to Eastern Shore Development by J.E. Dean
Are you among those excited about the prospect of hundreds of new homes being built in Talbot County and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore? I am not. And you should not be either. I travel the Oxford corridor on a regular basis. I usually avoid St. Michaels Road because it...
WMDT.com
Environmental organizations speak out against AquaCon’s proposed salmon farm
FEDERALSBURG, Md. – A 25-acre salmon farm could be coming to Delmarva. However local environmental organizations are speaking out to put a stop to this change. 47 ABC spoke with ShoreRivers to learn more about concerns with this big change being proposed ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. AquaCon a Norweigan start-up is proposing an indoor salmon farm to come to Federalsburg. Opponents at ShoreRiver say this would negatively impact the water quality and nearby habitats. Now they are providing an alternative to the farm, so it is not permitted on Delmarva.
Bay Net
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
abc27.com
Blue duiker calf born at Maryland Zoo
BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced this morning that they welcomed a new blue duiker calf to their family. On July 24, Marigold, the female blue duiker calf, was born to Flower and Kuruka. The birth of Marigold was highly recommended by the Blue Duiker...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Middle River
BALTIMORE, MD—A woman from Baltimore who enjoys playing the daily numbers games recently decided to start playing more scratch-offs and ended up winning $50,000 on the $10 Money Rush game. “This’ll be used for bills,” she said with a smile on August 9 as she claimed the prize at...
streetfoodblog.com
St. Michaels, Maryland | Chesapeake Bay Journal
Fantastically Victorian downtown district stayed intact by fooling the British within the Warfare of 1812. Within the early seventeenth century, St. Michaels harbor was a delivery level for space tobacco plantations. After the Church of England parish of St. Michaels was established in 1677, a settlement sprang up and fairly quickly the brand new city was in enterprise. Shipbuilding turned a worthwhile mainstay, accounting for lots of the quick schooners (ultimately referred to as Baltimore clippers) that plied the seas in addition to the various high quality properties that proceed to be the satisfaction of St. Michaels. When the shipbuilding trade faltered, St. Michaels turned a waterman’s city, surviving nicely into the twentieth century on the Bay’s bounty of oysters and crabs.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
Sesame Place Philadelphia announces company review and racial bias training after alleged discrimination
Sesame Place Philadelphia announced a company review and pledged to have all employees complete a mandatory bias training after a now-viral video appeared to show prejudice against two young Black girls last month, prompting waves of criticism and a discrimination lawsuit. The SeaWorld-owned theme park announced on Tuesday a series...
NBC Philadelphia
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
Travel agent sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $400k in restitution
A cruise travel agent will serve more than three years in federal prison and pay nearly $433,000 in restitution for committing fraud.
chestertownspy.org
Mid-Shore History: The Hidden Truth of Emma L. Grason Miller with Karen Somerville
The recent memorializing of the Henry Highland Garnet School Media Center in the name of Emma L. Grason Miller opens a new door into Chestertown’s African American history and a long-overdue appreciation for the school’s founding on Calvert Street. One hundred six years ago, across College Avenue from...
weaa.org
'Enough is enough' | Gov. Hogan reacts to violent squeegee encounters in Baltimore
(Baltimore, MD) -- Governor Larry Hogan is fed-up with the violent squeegee encounters in Baltimore. In a statement, the governor called the attacks 'completely outrageous' and said that enough is enough. He called out city leaders and Mayor Brandon Scott to enforce the law.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
pasadenavoice.com
Time Travel To Fun: The Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season August 27 and runs Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment and merriment in Crownsville. The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life each...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
wnav.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping in Maryland but AAA Says Not Enough To Get People to Buy at the Pump
New data released by the American Automobile Association-Triple A shows that the cost of gas in the state continues to drop. Also, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Saint Mary’s along the Chesapeake’s western shore have the lowest prices in the state, at $3.90/gallon. According to new data from...
foxbaltimore.com
Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
