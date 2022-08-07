ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Lancaster has solid first scrimmage as it continues to prepare for season opener

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago
WESTERVILLE — Things got a little more real Saturday morning for the Lancaster football team.

The Golden Gales traveled to Westerville North to take part in a three-way scrimmage with the Warriors, Marion-Franklin and Watterson, and by all accounts, came out of the scrimmage on a positive note.

“I think we took a step in the right direction of where we are going and where we want to be,” Lancaster senior tight end Ryan Walker said. “It was great to be out here and see the physicality step up and it’s great to hit somebody else instead of your brothers.

“Just seeing different fronts and different looks, it definitely exposes some of those things you don’t see in practice when we go against ourselves. It helps us out and gets us prepared. Overall, as a team, I think we did a great job.”

Like any first scrimmage, the Gales looked sharp at times and not so much at other times, but that is to be expected. Just getting live repetitions was the focus on Saturday.

“You want to play as many guys as you can in as many different spots as you can and I think we did that,” Lancaster coach Bryan Schoonover said. “We had a bunch of different guys playing in different spots and we had some guys out and are hoping to get them back, so we had guys come in and do a nice job.

“It’s really about can we line up and are our kids going to play hard and can we execute at a level where we need to. It’s always nice not to have to practice against yourself. It’s nice to come out and compete against someone else and it gives the kids a break from practice. We have a long way to go, and we have a lot of work to do, but for the first scrimmage, it wasn’t bad.”

The Gales ran 10 offensive and defensive plays against the three other teams, giving the coaching staff plenty of opportunities to get players on tape and see how well they executed.

“Now we are looking at personnel a little more. Right now, it’s early, we have to have the mindset of getting better. Next week is real.

You go through practice – went against other people -how do you think you did?

“We go back and look at the tape and have a better idea of who did what,” Schoonover said. “There were some things we did well and there were some things I think we didn’t do well. There are a lot of things that we need to work on, but we will get there. We just have to continue to get better.”

The season opener is less than two weeks away. Lancaster will travel to Olentangy Liberty for its final scrimmage on Friday at 7 p.m. The Gales will open the season on Aug. 19 at Pickerington North.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

