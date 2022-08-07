Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
Two injured in crash on US-11W in Grainger County
Two people were injured in a car crash near the west of Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Temporary road and lane closures in place for electric and natural gas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Utilities Board crews implemented road closures for work on the electric system in downtown Knoxville and on the natural gas system in the Old City areas. In downtown Knoxville, the northbound righthand turn lane on South Broadway and the westbound right-hand turn lane on West...
Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday. Missing 76-year-old's car located in Cocke County, search underway.
Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville
No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
Five arrested, 300+ grams of meth found in search of Knoxville home
Five people were arrested and over half a pound of meth was found by the Knox County Sheriff's Office in a narcotics search warrant.
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
Man, 40, faces 20 years in prison for robbery, killing motorcyclist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 40-year-old Knoxville man will spend 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery and killing a motorcyclist in 2021 in South Knoxville. Jimmy Beaver pleaded guilty Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court to the robbery count and vehicular homicide. He’d been set to go to trial Monday but took a plea deal instead before Judge Steve Sword.
Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a...
Anderson County deputy in ICU after saving wife from being hit by pickup
An Anderson County Sheriff's deputy is fighting for his life after his wife says they were both hit by a speeding pickup truck.
Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers located a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, was located in Williamsburg, Kentucky along with the stolen vehicle, KPD officials said. Jones stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag...
Families speak out after sentencing in 2019 deadly drag racing crash
Life hasn't been the same for Kristi Freels since losing her son, Joshua A. Freels, who was in a fatal car crash on Orchard Valley Drive at Dyllis Road in May 2019.
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help about a homicide investigation after identifying human remains that were discovered in Grainger County in 1996. The remains were discovered off Dale Road in the Powder Springs area, according to a release from...
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park's website. Tennessee lawmakers hope to keep better eye on children who have been adopted. A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two adopted...
Knoxville Police Dept. reports citations in back-to-school traffic
As students and staff headed back to school across Knox County on Monday, law enforcement issued citations related to traffic.
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville. Pastor Chris Battle at Battlefield Farms is giving away produce in neighborhoods every Wednesday. Tennessee lawmakers hope...
Morgan County school bus catches fire near Knoxville
A bus from Morgan County with no children was driving through Knoxville on Monday when it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
