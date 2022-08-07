ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
CHEROKEE, NC
wvlt.tv

Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday. Missing 76-year-old's car located in Cocke County, search underway. Missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old’s car found in Cocke County. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville

No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man, 40, faces 20 years in prison for robbery, killing motorcyclist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 40-year-old Knoxville man will spend 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery and killing a motorcyclist in 2021 in South Knoxville. Jimmy Beaver pleaded guilty Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court to the robbery count and vehicular homicide. He’d been set to go to trial Monday but took a plea deal instead before Judge Steve Sword.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WECT

Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers located a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, was located in Williamsburg, Kentucky along with the stolen vehicle, KPD officials said. Jones stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website. Tennessee lawmakers hope to keep better eye on children who have been adopted. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two adopted...
KNOXVILLE, TN
