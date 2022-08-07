Read full article on original website
Blake Lively Wasn't Happy Ryan Reynolds Bought a Welsh Soccer Team: 'Still Working Through That One'
Ryan Reynolds had bad (and expensive) news for Blake Lively after he slid into someone's Instagram DMs. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Reynolds, 45, sat down with his Welcome to Wrexham co-star, Rob McElhenney, and explained that after the two became friends, they decided to buy part of a Welsh soccer team together — without consulting Lively.
Katie Holmes Gives the Boho Halter a Fresh Summer Feel
Katie Holmes has been out and about with her new man, composer and musician Bobby Wooten III, this past week in New York City. The couple has been taking various strolls in the park (ah, blossoming love!). For their latest outing Tuesday morning, the duo braved the heatwave in light, summery looks. It was Holmes’s statement top that immediately caught our eye: a bohemian halter top with XL fringe.
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year
Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth
Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics
Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
2022 European Championships: Great Britain Aims To Defend Mixed Relay Sweep
LCM (50m) At the 2020 European Championships, Great Britain swept the mixed relays. While they look like the favorites in the mixed freestyle relays (at the European Championships, they also race the mixed 4×200 freestyle relay) the medley relay is an entirely different story. All season best splits add...
Kathy Hilton Mistook Lizzo For Precious — A Fictional Character — On Live TV, And People Aren't Happy About It
"Precious isn't even a real person!"
Everything We Know About Andrea Iervolino, the Man Spotted On A Yacht with Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is having the time of her life celebrating her 30th birthday. Days after hosting a star-studded birthday party in a fierce sequin and feather gown, Sel headed to Italy, but she wasn't alone. On Wednesday, August 4, The Daily Mail released pictures of Selena aboard a yacht in Positano with Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino.
Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free
LCM (50m) Annika Johnson contributed to this report. Day one of the 2022 European Championships is here and there were few scratches for the prelims session. The highest-ranked scratches came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin in the 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle, respectively. Proud is fresh off a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 50 butterfly, having won the event in front of a home audience just a few weeks ago. He won the event in Birmingham with a 22.81 meet record and was entered as top seed at this meet with a 22.76.
Swimming Australia Reveals Second Half Of Duel In The Pool Roster
Cody Simpson, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, and Shayna Jack are amongst some of the additions onto the second half of Australia's duel in the pool team. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Tuesday, Swimming Australia announced the second half of their Duel In The Pool roster, which is set...
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
2022 European Championships: The Popo Show Readies For Men’s 100 & 200 Free
LCM (50m) With the nation of Russia banned from the 2022 European Championships, we know that the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle podiums will indeed look different from last year. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the frontrunners across the men’s freestyle sprint events headed to Rome.
Aussie Swimmer Mckeon Ne Banaya Ek Unique Record
Emma Mckeon, Jo Ki 28-Years-Old Swimming Sensation Hai Australia Ki, Unhone Ek Unique Record Set Kiya Hai Is Saal Huye Commonwealth Games 2022 Mein. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Emma Mckeon, Jo Ki 28-Years-Old Swimming Sensation Hai Australia Ki, Unhone Ek Unique Record Set Kiya Hai Is Saal Huye...
Abbi Jacobson Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour, 'A League of Their Own' Costars Are 'So Happy' for Her
The Emmy Award nominee, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that she's engaged to Jodi Balfour as she celebrated the news Saturday with her costars from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own series at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary. Her costar and friend of 15...
Everything J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert Have Said About Their Post-Divorce Relationship
As J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert continue to navigate life post-divorce, the former Bachelorette couple’s relationship appears to be changing. The pair, who met on season 8 of the Bachelor spinoff and wed in 2012, announced their separation in October 2020, finalizing their divorce one year later. “It had been ongoing for longer than, obviously, […]
