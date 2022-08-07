ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minocqua, WI

1 dead in Minocqua boat crash

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
A Minocqua man died early Saturday after he crashed his boat into a bridge, police said.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, of Minocqua.

According to a press release issued by Minocqua Police Officer Michael Czlapinski, emergency crews and officers responded at about 12:49 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting the crash, which happened on Lake Minocqua under the U.S. Hwy. 51 bridge. Kozey was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

