ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Police cite dog owner who left animal in vehicle for more than an hour

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTYvJ_0h8AFKEs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zUU3_0h8AFKEs00
Source: ASPCA

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Rhinelander Police Department is reminding animal owners that they will be fined if they put their pets in danger by leaving them unattended in a hot vehicle.

The department posted a photo on Facebook of a visibly struggling animal that they say was left in a vehicle for more than an hour – along with a copy of the $326.50 citation the owner received.

“Let’s keep it simple for those having trouble understanding,” the post reads. “Even when it’s been 80+ degrees, people are still doing this.”

“It doesn’t matter if your windows are cracked, if your dog has anxiety at home, or any of the excuses we hear. You are putting your dog in danger. If it’s absolutely necessary to bring your dog, leave the car running with the AC on and make it quick.”

According to the ASPCA, symptoms of overheating in pets can include:

  • Excessive panting or difficulty breathing
  • Increased heart and respiratory rate
  • Drooling
  • Mild weakness
  • Stupor
  • Collapse

Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.

Comments / 0

Related
wxpr.org

Police ask for help finding teen with autism in Rhinelander

Update: Callie was found. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep a look out for a missing teen in the Rhinelander area. Callie is 14 years old and has autism. The sheriff’s office says she walked away from Northwest Journeys in Rhinelander Wednesday afternoon....
RHINELANDER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
COLBY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rhinelander, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Rhinelander, WI
Crime & Safety
MIX 108

WATCH: Wisconsin Police Capture Wild Turkey After Breaking Into A Second-Story Apartment

A wild incident happened in a Wisconsin apartment after authorities were called to subdue a wild turkey breaking into a second-story apartment. Some are calling this at-home break-in "fowl" play. This isn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Community Corner Clubhouse suffers “fatal blow”

The Marathon County Board cut the funding for North Central Health Care Center sponsored Community Corner Clubhouse due to financial issues. The Clubhouse has served people with various mental diagnosis for 26 years. It has been a resource center, an activity center, a place to call “home away from home” to many. For some people, it has been their only source of socialization; a place of acceptance. For some, a deterrent from suicide. For some, relief from depression.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
TOMAHAWK, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stupor#Aspca#Drooling#Ac
WSAW

Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a chain reaction of events. Investigators said around 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police were notified about a car fire parked near Copy Cat Printing. Apartments are located above the business. People in the apartment got out of the building before fire crews arrived. The car fire caused an explosion in the vehicle, and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing building. A second vehicle on the property was also damaged.
MINOCQUA, WI
wxpr.org

Minocqua man dies in boat crash

A Minocqua man is dead after a boat versus bridge crash in Minocqua Saturday. Police received the call of the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the driver, 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, had crashed into the Highway 51 bridge on Lake Minocqua. Kozey was flown to the...
MINOCQUA, WI
WausauPilot

Billeb apparent heir as Marathon County Sheriff

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb will likely succeed Scott Parks as the sheriff of Marathon County, after winning Tuesday’s primary unopposed. Parks, in July 2021, announced he would not seek another term and firmly supported his chief deputy in a Facebook post. “I did this because it is only fair...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 1-7

Disorderly conduct, battery by a prisoner and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7. On Aug. 2, a deputy responded to a report of a yelling, 25-year-old Merrill man with a hammer at a residence on Taylor Street in the town of Merrill. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and a report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Police Deny Social Media Posts Of Active Shooter In Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department denied a social media post that said there was an active shooter in Wausau. In a Facebook post Sunday, the department wrote, “The Wausau Police Department is aware of a social media post reporting an active shooter around the Fern Island area. This information is not accurate.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Some Wausau parking violation fines to double

Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Community Corner Clubhouse member argues its importance to mental health community

I recently found out that Community Corner Clubhouse is closing its doors after 26 years. I have been a member for 18 years. This has greatly saddened me as I use this program to this day. The closing is to happen in about 90 days. The reason for the closing is that North Central Health Care and the (Marathon) County Board will no longer fund the Clubhouse, so it is a financial decision on their behalf. Sometimes I think this is all just a nightmare that I will wake up from, but then reality hits and I start to cry knowing this is all true. I keep wondering what am I going to do without Clubhouse? I am afraid and scared that I will go backward in my treatment.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua

The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
MINOCQUA, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy