Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
Rain to continue for Phoenix this weekend; closures in both directions on SR 143
Thursday marks a brief reprieve for Valley residents from the rainy conditions and flash flood watches of monsoon season, but things are expected to pick back up Friday and last throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service forecast shows. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb back to their normal levels for this time of the year in Phoenix, with a high of 104 degrees, according to the weather service; however, the high humidity will make the...
California unveils water strategy, planning for greater scarcity
(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new water strategy on Thursday that plans for a future with 10% less water and shifts the emphasis from conservation to capturing more water that otherwise flows out to sea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California high-speed rail wins $25 million U.S. grant, seeks $1.3 billion more
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - California's High-Speed Rail Authority said Thursday it won $25 million in new federal grant funding to advance its project beyond 119 miles under construction, while pursuing an additional $1.3 billion award.
Comments / 0