numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday
Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 8/10/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #2 Ghostmon - Finger Lakes, R2 (1:37 PM ET) GHOSTMON must have a good chance on these terms and seems likely to take the beating. His last run can be excused as he wasn’t seen to best effect and he gets class relief here. Run Casper Run has less on plate here and appeals as best of the remainder. Bet Now at FanDuel.
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan operating third base for St. Louis on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Donovan will take over third base after Nolan Arenado was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base, and Albert Pujols was given a breather. In a matchup against...
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Marlins snap Phillies’ seven-game win streak
Edward Cabrera pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Miami Marlins to a 3-0 win over the host Philadelphia Phillis
numberfire.com
Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven behind the plate for Rockies on Thursday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Serven will take over catching responsibilities after Elias Diaz was given the afternoon off at home. In a matchup versus Cardinals' right-hander Dakota Hudson, our models project Serven to score 8.1 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Royals starting Nate Eaton in right field on Thursday
Kansas City Royals utility-man Nate Eaton is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Eaton will operate in right field after Hunter Dozier was moved to third base and Bobby Witt Jr. was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dylan Cease, our models project Eaton to score...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Tommy Edman receives Thursday off
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Edman will head to the bench after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 336 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.7% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Meibrys Viloria sitting Thursday afternoon
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. Jonah Heim will replace Viloria behind the plate and work out of the cleanup spot. Heim has a $2,700 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Thursday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will man third base after Jeimer Candelario was benched versus Guardians' right-hander Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Sam Hilliard in left field for Rockies on Thursday afternoon
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hilliard will man left field after Yonathan Daza was moved to center, Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Charlie Blackmon was named Thursday's designated hitter, Elehuris Montero was aligned at first, and C.J. Cron was rested.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro sitting Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Wednesday in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, but he's...
numberfire.com
Miami's Nick Fortes hitting fifth on Thursday afternoon
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is starting in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fortes will start behind the plate after Jacob Stallings was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Gibson, our models project Fortes to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Marlins position Lewin Diaz at first base on Wednesday
Miami Marlins first baseman Lewin Diaz is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will operate first base after Jesus Aguilar was kept on the bench versus Philadelphia right-hander Noah Syndergaard. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec batting eighth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Dalbec will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Eric Hosmer returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Dalbec for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 5.7 FanDuel points...
