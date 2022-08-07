ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

On the Record with Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon: Need to bring NYC voices to Washington

By Ayana Harry
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VQnj_0h8ADUkU00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon is looking to move to Congress so she can bring New York issues to Washington, she said.

Simon is running in New York’s 10th Congressional District because she is already familiar with the issues facing the Brooklyn community in the newly redrawn district.

“I knew I had worked as a community leader in every district on the Brooklyn side and was well-versed in the issues,” Simon said about her decision to run.

Simon joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss the congressional race.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Leading NY-12 candidates meet on the PIX11 debate stage

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leading candidates in New York’s 12th Congressional District took the PIX11 debate stage Tuesday evening. The intriguing race in the heart of Manhattan pits two longtime congressional representatives against each other following a contentious redistricting process, along with a challenger promising change. On the big national issues, the major difference highlighted […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Illegal pool with 60 tons of water found on Brooklyn rooftop

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water you doing? New York City’s Department of Buildings shut down and removed an illegal rooftop pool in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday. The 480 square-foot pool in Williamsburg contained just under 60 tons of water. And yes, people lived in the building. “New York. We know. It’s hot. We get it. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC Council to vote on maternal bill of rights

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The maternal bill of rights aims to improve the well-being of mothers within the Black and Latino communities, who are much more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to their white counterparts. The bill of rights would also address the high mortality rates among babies belonging to communities of color. The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment

Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Election State#Nexstar Media Inc
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

More buses of migrants sent from Texas arrive in New York City

NEW YORK -- Under the order of Gov. Greg Abbott, three more buses of asylum seekers from Texas arrived in New York City on Wednesday morning.The buses rolled into the Port Authority Bus Terminal and migrants stepped off, some with thumbs up and fists pumping.One man from Venezuela told CBS2's Alice Gainer the journey was tiring, adding he's looking for a better future for his children.Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, was there to greet them.He condemned Abbott for sending them here, calling him morally corrupt."Don't treat them as political pawns," Castro said. "Unlike Gov....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC business owners want action on rising crime

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.”  Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
PIX11

NYC maternity center focuses on care from midwives

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — When Brooklyn resident Lindsey Osagiede was pregnant, she wanted a different type of maternal health care, so she looked into Oula in Brooklyn Heights and decided to see a midwife. “I knew the stats of Black moms and morbidity rates, so I wanted to make sure I found a great […]
BROOKLYN, NY
2 On Your Side

VERIFY: Political ads for NY-23 Republican Congressional primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There have been a lot of political ads on our air for the 23rd Congressional District Republican primary, so many in fact that they've been hard to avoid. They vary from attack to testimonial but if the volume of ads is any indication both candidates Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy are determined to win even if that means stating some things that aren't exactly true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hitmaking British band UB40 to perform in NJ and NY

UB40: BIGGA BAGGARIDDIM TOUR WITH THE ORIGINAL WAILERS FEATURING AL ANDERSON, MAXI PRIEST, & BIG MOUNTAIN Sunday, August 21, 2022 7:30 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage 1 Center Street Newark, NJ 07102 —————————————— Wednesday, August 24, 2022 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm (Doors open 5:00 pm) Central Park […]
NEWARK, NJ
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NY Gov. Hochul signs Holocaust survivors support legislation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new law in New York aims to support holocaust survivors, 40,000 of whom call the Empire State home. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed the legislation into law. Over $2 million will be poured into services that will benefit the survivors, some of whom live in poverty or lack access […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy