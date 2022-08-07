On the Record with Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon: Need to bring NYC voices to Washington

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon is looking to move to Congress so she can bring New York issues to Washington, she said.

Simon is running in New York’s 10th Congressional District because she is already familiar with the issues facing the Brooklyn community in the newly redrawn district.

“I knew I had worked as a community leader in every district on the Brooklyn side and was well-versed in the issues,” Simon said about her decision to run.

Simon joined PIX on Politics Sunday morning to discuss the congressional race.

