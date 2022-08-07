ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com

Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday

Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
76ers Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

In the modern NBA, the term “player empowerment” gets thrown around a lot. Realistically, it’s more like “star player empowerment”. After all, your average role player has as little say in where he played as he ever has. In fact, one might argue he has less. When a star demands a trade, role players are frequently involved in order to match salaries.
Brendan Donovan operating third base for St. Louis on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Donovan will take over third base after Nolan Arenado was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base, and Albert Pujols was given a breather. In a matchup against...
Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
Nolan Gorman batting second for St. Louis on Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Gorman will operate second base after Tommy Edman was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against Colorado's right-hander German Marquez, our models project Gorman to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the...
Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
Sam Hilliard in left field for Rockies on Thursday afternoon

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hilliard will man left field after Yonathan Daza was moved to center, Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Charlie Blackmon was named Thursday's designated hitter, Elehuris Montero was aligned at first, and C.J. Cron was rested.
Cardinals' Tommy Edman receives Thursday off

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Edman will head to the bench after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 336 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.7% barrel rate and...
Ketel Marte kept out of Diamondbacks' lineup Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Marte will grab what appears to be a routine breather. Sergio Alcantara will replace Marte at shortstop and hit eighth. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on Thursday...
Cincinnati's Aristides Aquino in right field on Thursday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Aquino will operate in right field after Albert Almora Jr. was moved to left field and Jake Fraley was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Drew Smyly, our models project Aquino to score 8.4 FanDuel...
Willi Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Thursday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will man third base after Jeimer Candelario was benched versus Guardians' right-hander Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Jason Delay joining Pirates' dugout Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Delay started the past three games behind the plate for the Pirates. Jose Godoy (illness) will catch for JT Brubaker and hit eighth on Thursday afternoon.
