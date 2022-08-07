Children in Chickasaw enjoy the 4th Annual Back to School Bash and National Day Out

CHICKASAW, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two events for children took place in Chickasaw on Saturday, the 4th annual Back to School Bash and National Day Out. Both events were jam-packed with fun games and events for the youth to enjoy.

Talaysia Lyles is a 5th grader at Ella Grant Elementary School and said she is happy that she can have a safe environment for genuine fun. “It’s very good that there ain’t no violence going on because children are getting killed 12-year-olds,10-year-olds, 9-year-olds,” said Lyles.

Chickasaw Recreation Director Kathy Couey says this event was organized to allow the community to come together before students return to school. “It’s just a fun time,” said Couey. “We come together as a community join forces with all of our churches with the city, police, and the fire department… and it’s just a great time. Coming together and having a great time before the go to school.”

The park was filled with inflatable slides, jumping castles, and games. The event also gave the youth an opportunity to connect with first responders for Chickasaw’s National Night Out event. Something important, especially will all the recent efforts to combat youth crime in Mobile County.

“They’re important to us in Chickasaw, and we want them to have a good time and get ready to learn in school,” said Couey. Chickasaw students will return to school on August 10th.

