I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
There is a taboo that, although it is universally condemned, is yet commonly practiced. It’s known as infidelity in a relationship. It can destroy a couple’s chemistry, happiness, and very identity. And yet, there is so little knowledge of this incredibly widespread human experience. Since the invention of marriage, both adultery and the law against it have existed. In fact, adultery has a persistence that marriage can only envy.
Narcissism, which is characterized by an extreme sense of self-importance and entitlement, exists on a spectrum. People with the most extreme form, narcissistic personality disorder, develop their behaviors to cope as children. Vulnerable and grandiose narcissists could be more difficult to spot, say experts.
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
There is more than one way to heal, treat, or ease the suffering of mentally distressed children. Find a child mental health professional who is trained, registered, or licensed, and whose approach fits with your own values. Continue to nurture the bond with your child and take good care of...
When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
Dissociation is not a defense mechanism we use consciously when experiencing childhood abuse. While dissociation kept many of us alive during abusive experiences as children, it can wreak havoc in our lives moving forward. The first step to letting go of this defense mechanism is knowing that we used it...
Conflict avoidance involves a fear of anger and potential rejection or abandonment. The need to please can be a part of conflict avoidance and a factor that undermines commitment. The tension associated with anticipated conflict can trigger thoughts of past or alternative relationships or ending the relationship. Greater commitment is...
Parents are good at solving problems, but we need to let our children learn to do it themselves. Parent traps: We know we can make our children feel better quickly but we should let them try to do it themselves. Try not to rob your child of an opportunity to...
Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
Social connections and meaningful activities can create a sense of belonging and self worth, which can be protective against suicidal impulses. Combat the rise of social isolation by being part of causes and organizations that are larger than yourself and have altruistic goals. Learn the foundational mental health needs that...
Consider whether your thoughts about the event are realistic or helpful. Identify your values and take reasonable risks to return to activities you find meaningful. If you believe you are suffering from PTSD, seek help right away. Over the July 4th weekend, staff members from the Beck Institute for Cognitive...
Age regression can be an involuntary or voluntary reaction to stress and trauma. Here’s what to know about it. Think back to when you were a child: what were some of the things you used to do to self-soothe when you were scared or anxious?. Did you suck your...
There are psychological reasons for overspending while treating ourselves. When people are sad, they are willing to pay up to 30 percent more for a product. We often look outside ourselves to find something to make us feel better. Are you having a bad day? Treat yourself. Are you feeling...
If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Between "ghosting," "haunting" and " ," it seems like a dream to find a person who spoils you with fancy dinners, endless compliments and other grand gestures straight from the start. But depending on their intentions, this over-the-top behavior, called "love bombing," can be dangerous.
It should come as no great surprise that mothers have profound influence on their children. But what about mothers who have their own personality disorder symptoms, such as problems getting along with others? New research finds, for the first time, that maternal personality disorder symptoms impact their adolescent children who subsequently show a higher likelihood of insecure attachment.
How can you support kids with ADHD to learn? Parents said these 3 things help
COVID lockdowns and home schooling seemed never-ending for a lot of families. But there were some silver linings. Our new research published in two papers looked at children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during lockdowns to understand what home learning was like for them. We surveyed more than 100 Australian parents of children with ADHD, asking them about the benefits, challenges and strategies they used. While this provided insights into into pandemic schooling, there are lessons here for learning beyond lockdowns. As COVID cases remain high, so too does the potential for more home learning. But parents can also use our findings...
