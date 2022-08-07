Read full article on original website
Letter: Vail Rugby Club’s 50th isn’t newsworthy?
Vail Rugby Football Club celebrated its 50th anniversary this past weekend. Scheduling a Saturday home fixture with traditional foes the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club to celebrate the occasion was apropos, given the friendly rivalry and mutual respect between these two Rocky Mountain clubs for the entire 50 years. Kudos to Vail RFC for achieving such a significant milestone.
Triangle trifecta: Copper Triangle brings the three most important ingredients for a great bike ride
There are three non-negotiables to every great cycling event: a jaw-dropping route, ample rider support and good food. The Copper Triangle, which saw over 2,000 cyclists speed through the Vail Valley near the end of its renowned 79-mile, three-pass loop, dialed in the trifecta for its 16th annual running. “It...
DanceAspen delivers a captivating debut at Vail Dance Festival
The press release came to my inbox with the headline: “Two ski town rivals come together through dance,” which nailed the truth of the Vail Dance Festival: It’s all about collaboration. Any “rivalry” between the two towns is completely set aside as dancers create together, learn and inspire each other to take dance to its highest level.
Carnes: (Wet) dog days of anti-winter
This summer, so far, has been making me think about the mid-80s. Not temperature mind you, but years, especially 1986, when “Top Gun” and Kate Bush ruled their respective charts and the U.S. was in a proxy war of sorts with Russia, fighting on someone else’s land.
Vail Youth Music Showcase artists to perform Saturday in Solaris Plaza
When: August 13, 2022 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, the mentoring program of the Eagle County-based nonprofit, Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society, announced its musical lineup for the inaugural Vail Youth Music Showcase taking place Saturday, Aug. 13, at Solaris Plaza in Vail. The Showcase is the result of a statewide search for emerging talent that produced 14 young artists from the Vail Valley and Denver who will participate in day-long mentoring workshops and rehearsals, culminating with the performance in Vail. The family-friendly show is free and open to the public, thanks to support from Discover Vail.
Vail locals, some visitors gather at summer picnic
Summer Holm has been to any number of Vail Community Picnics. She noticed something different about Tuesday’s event. “I hardly know anyone here,” Holm, a longtime resident, said. But Vi Brown, who’s lived in Vail longer than just about anyone, attends about every community event there is, and always has a warm greeting for those she hasn’t seen in ages and new friends, because everyone is one of Brown’s friends.
Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday
Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com. Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social...
Romer: A hidden threat to our tourism economy
Tourism is our lifeblood and largest industry in Eagle County and is one of Colorado’s largest industries. It creates jobs, pumps tax revenue into the state, and supports our economy. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021, 84.2 million people visited our state and collectively spent $21.1 billion here.
Vail Valley Brew’Au to showcase live music, bites, brews, kids activities and live art
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect new information regarding the musical lineup. The Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Saturday, August 13, presented by Froman Insurance, and welcomes 40+ amazing brews, seltzers, and ciders in a souvenir sampling glass, live music by The Sweet Lillies and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review, a water lantern release, live artists, food vendors, kids’ activities and more.
Letter: Free! Free! Free!
It wasn’t too many years ago that I read the article about the resort starting to charge for parking at Beaver Creek in the lower lots. I remember shortly after that article in the Daily that the town of Avon was happy to step up to the plate and provide free parking for locals and visitors to access the mountain.
With book bans surging nationwide, Eagle County is not untouched
The start of the academic year is less than a week away for Eagle County Schools, which, for many students cues the end-of-summer scramble to finish up summer reading. But while students anxiously cram in what they’re required to read, school districts and legislatures across the country may be more concerned with the titles that are prohibited.
Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival returns Thursday
When: Aug. 11-14 Tickets: Available on EventBrite. Combining Beaver Creek’s culinary talent, exclusive wines and outdoor venues, the Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival is the perfect blend of summertime in the mountains. From the wine seminars and farm-to-table dinners to exclusive 4-by-4 tours paired with on-mountain tastings, the...
Questions with comedians: MK Paulsen comes to Vail
When: Thursday Aug. 11; Doors at 7 p.m, show at 8 p.m. Comedian MK Paulsen is flying in from Los Angeles this week. He has a TV show on Amazon Prime and runs a comedy show called “In-Unit Laundry” that has showcased comics like Hannah Einbender from Showtime and Steph Tolev from Netflix, who will be headlining the September 15 Vail Comedy Show.
Family donates rare 300-year-old Torah to the B’Nai Vail congregation
A rare 300-year-old Torah from Yemen was recently dedicated to the B’Nai Vail Congregation, to be used and preserved by the Jewish community in the valley. Marc and Rhonda Strauss have been members of B’Nai Vail for the past six years, and were looking for a Torah to donate to the congregation. They said that B’Nai Vail has become the congregation where they feel most at home, and they wanted to give something back to the community that has given so much to them over the years.
Obituary: Stephen Friedman
On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Stephen Friedman, loving husband of Dawn Friedman, father of Heather Mitchell and Stephanie Friedman, grandfather of Quinn and Reeve Mitchell, passed away at the age of 81. Steve was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1941 to Max and Julia Friedman where he grew up with...
Will an easing of vaccine requirements help Vail Resorts’ employee shortage?
On July 19, Vail Resorts changed its policy to no longer require COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. This was due to a number of factors, said spokesman John Plack with Vail Resorts. “The overall conditions surrounding COVID-19 have improved, public health officials have relaxed many of the public...
Vail names four finalists for its town manager position
Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the...
Catching up with Matt O’Ree Band before show at Shakedown Bar
Asbury Park blues mainstays Matt O’Ree Band will play Shakedown Bar in Vail on Saturday. The group recently released a new single and video, “Whole Lotta Nothin’,” coming off their upcoming seventh album, “Hand In Glove,” due out later this year. “The first song...
Meet Your Musician: Tim and Taylor
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
