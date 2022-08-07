Rescuers find body while searching for another person who fell from cliff in Texas

Rescue crews stumbled onto a body while searching for an injured visitor at a park in Texas, officials say.

First responders were carrying out a “high angle rescue” around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, after someone fell from a cliff on Mount Bonnell , Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet.

Located in Austin’s Covert Park, Mount Bonnell is “one of the highest points” in the city, at 781 feet.

Crews located the injured visitor and transported them to a hospital, officials said.

During the rescue, crews also found an “obviously deceased” body nearby, according to officials.

First responders began working to recover the body, but no more information was released.

