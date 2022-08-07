ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Storms to develop late Monday

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
The leftover showers from Sunday afternoon are weakening as they continue to move northwest and off into the Gulf. The sky will stay partly cloudy through the rest of the night and will clear by Monday morning.

Monday starts off sunny and in the upper 70s. Highs will reach for the lower 90s in the afternoon.

The sea breeze will move in later on Monday. So, other than a couple of pop-up inland showers, most of us will stay dry until the evening. The strongest storms, packed with gusty winds and frequent lightning, will develop in our coastal communities.

The highest rain chances are on Monday as Saharan dust is forecasted to move in on Tuesday. Along with drier conditions, you may be able to check out a few colorful sunsets this week.

Tracking the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is keeping their eyes on one area in the eastern Atlantic. A tropical wave, just off the coast of Africa, has a 40% chance of forming in the next 5 days. As it moves west-northwestward through the tropical Atlantic, a tropical depression could form by mid-week.

The ABC7 Hurricane Center will keep you updated, if anything does form.

ENVIRONMENT
