Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
Nobody’s job is truly safe in the NFL, but some Dallas Cowboys players certainly have more job security than others. With so much uncertainty and inexperience surrounding Cowboys training camp, these are two of the players that could lose their starting job by the time the season ends. Cowboys...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors
There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey
The Los Angeles Lakers just released the first look at their epic new throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. It has generally been received with rave reviews, and the same can be said for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For starters, here’s a look at the new unis which commemorate the white MPLS jersey […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’: Lakers icon Shaq has a special message for ‘buttercups’ in the NBA today
Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal was one of, if not the most feared big men in the NBA during his day. He was a very imposing figure and there’s no denying that Shaq struck fear in the hearts of his oppenents night in and night out. In...
Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years
Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Patrick Beverley fires back at claims Timberwolves ‘did him wrong’
Patrick Beverley is not one to whine about getting moved from one team to another. The Utah Jazz guard recently addressed claims from fans about how the Minnesota Timberwolves “did him wrong when in fact that sentiment goes completely against how he views and interprets his offseason fate. Here’s...
NFL Preseason Odds: Browns vs Jaguars prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022
The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that are no strangers to controversy, will square off in preseason action Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Browns-Jaguars prediction and pick we have laid out below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Durant saga draws surprising take from Jeff Van Gundy
The Brooklyn Nets are still facing a situation with superstar Kevin Durant. He remains adamant about getting traded and even gave owner Joe Tsai the ultimatum of either choosing him or firing Steve Nash and Sean Marks. However, there is still the chance he stays with the team because the Nets have yet to receive […] The post Kevin Durant saga draws surprising take from Jeff Van Gundy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA 2K23 Trailer reveals Jordan Challenge
The newly-dropped NBA 2K23 Trailer reveals this year’s Jordan Challenge, allowing players to relive Michael Jordan’s Legacy in the NBA. NBA 2K23 Trailer Showcases this year’s Jordan Challenge. 2K revealed today the new details and features of the upcoming NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge Mode. As we’ve previously...
‘Welcome to the paradigm shift’ Kyrie Irving drops intense rant amid trade drama
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has never been one to pull punches. He is not afraid to speak his mind and let be known exactly how he is feeling about things. We’ve seen that time and again, in a number of circumstances. Well, it appears he would like others to join him and engage with him through his social media platforms.
Bill Russell’s No. 6 permanently retired in historic move by NBA
The NBA and Players Association announced on Thursday that Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey will be permanently retired in honor of the indelible legacy the 11-time champion and civil rights pioneer left on the league. The late, great Russell becomes the first player in history to have his number retired across the NBA. The NBA […] The post Bill Russell’s No. 6 permanently retired in historic move by NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 big reasons why De’Aaron Fox rookie cards will go nuclear next season
When thinking of viable stocks in the hobby, one wouldn’t think of De’Aaron Fox rookie cards. Unlike those of Ja Morant or Luka Doncic cards, the Sacramento Kings’ franchise player doesn’t hold much of a promise in the market, even though he’s a very talented player. But while that has been the case for the past few seasons, the way collectors see his cards can potentially change in the coming season due to several factors. We take a look at them down below.
Alabama football: 3 Crimson Tide breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC
Alabama Crimson Tide came up short of another national title. Despite a blowout win in the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Nick Saban’s team could not repeat its feat and lost 33-18. But Alabama football fans have many reasons to believe they will have another shot. Heisman...
LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB
This offseason for college football has been full of huge developments. First, Lincoln Riley announced that he was leaving Oklahoma and heading west to coach at USC. Shortly after that, Brian Kelly made the decision to leave Notre Dame to coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the LSU Tigers. LSU has had one of the […] The post LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Celtics’ outlook on trading Robert Williams in Kevin Durant trade
The Boston Celtics have emerged as a legitimate trade suitor for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Ever since Boston was rumored to have offered a package headlined by Jaylen Brown for Durant, the speculation has only intensified. Reports that Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart, which emerged Wednesday, had...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0