Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff closes one of its oldest homicide cold cases
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has solved their oldest homicide case to date as they identified the suspect in the 1970 murder of Nancy Bennallack. In a press conference on Wednesday police said they have identified Richard John Davis as the suspected killer...
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
Parole denied for man convicted of murdering Justine Vanderschoot
PLACER COUNTY - Parole has been denied for one of two men convicted in the murder of a Placer County teen nearly 20 years ago. Justine Vanderschoot was just 17 in 2003 when she was killed by her boyfriend Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez. Bezemer was given a sentence of 25 years to life behind bars, while Fernandez was handed 15. Both were given the possibility of parole. On Wednesday, the parole board denied Bezemer a chance at release. Fernandez was denied parole last month. At the time, the Placer County District Attorney's Office posted that they had delivered over 9,000 petitions to the parole board opposing Fernandez's release.Vanderschoot's older sister Christine said Fernandez was the driving force behind the murder. Fernandez is permitted to appeal his sentence once every three years. The killing was apparently over Bezemer's fear of being dumped. In 2003, Bezemer and Fernandez tapped Vandershoot's phone and found that she may have been considering breaking up with Bezemer. They then strangled her and buried her alive in Applegate. Her body was found two weeks later. The family told CBS13 that keeping Fernandez locked up is the only real justice they'll ever get.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Genetic genealogy identifies suspect in brutal 1970 killing of Sacramento-area woman
SACRAMENTO – A suspect has finally been identified in a Sacramento-area murder case that had gone cold for years. Nancy Bennallack was found murdered in her Arden Way and Bell Avenue apartment back in October 1970. The 28-year-old had been working as a court reporter in Sacramento County. She was last seen alive by her fiancé, Chief Public Defender Farris Salamy, the night of October 25. Bennallack's co-worker called her son to check on Nancy when she didn't show up to work the next morning. After getting into the front door with a pass key from the apartment manager, that's...
crimevoice.com
Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Orangevale Hit-and-Run Kills Citrus Heights Grandmother
Fatal Accident on Greenback Lane Caused by Hit-and-Run Driver. The family of an Orangevale grandmother is searching for the hit-and-run driver who took her life on August 6. Cynthia Wright, age 56 and a resident of Citrus Heights, was walking along westbound Greenback Lane near Walnut Avenue around 10:00 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report. Before paramedics arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run, others stopped and tried to help Wright.
KCRA.com
World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Police Arrest 2 Men After Home Depot, Catalytic Converter Thefts
(YCPD release) – A-Graveyard shift was dispatched to a theft from Home Depot last night where the suspect fled in a vehicle. Our Officers were able to locate the car and through their investigation, they located the property stolen from Home Depot and a catalytic converter that had been stolen earlier in the day.
Student hurt during attempted robbery, fight near a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was hurt after an attempted robbery and fight in front of a downtown Stockton high school Wednesday, officials with the Stockton Unified School District said. Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a student at Stockton's Jane Frederick Continuation High School allegedly grabbed the gold chain of...
KCRA.com
Sacramento officer shot hostage suspect who had sword raised next to wife and kids, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police said a suspect accused of holding his family hostage in their Sacramento home was raising a sword when an officer shot him on Wednesday. It started with a 911 call to the 100 block of Dragonfly Circle just before 1 a.m., according to police....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person with sword held people hostage in home
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet that a hostage situation during which a suspect with a sword barricaded themself inside a home with others ended after the suspect was shot by police. Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene on Dragonfly Circle. According to police, […]
Two men charged with possession of nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine
(BCN) — Two Stockton men were charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute it in two unrelated cases this week, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of California. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was charged with possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Christian Flores, 25, was […]
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back, according to a family member of the woman. Janette Pantoja, 28, went on a day trip to Reno with...
Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun
SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
Teens that went to party where Kiely Rodni disappeared asked to share videos and photos
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California law enforcement is asking all teenagers and adults who attended a Friday night party at the Prosser Family Campground to share any photos, videos, or information that may help in the investigation to find Kiely Rodni. “We are not investigating their conduct that night,” Sgt. Scott Alford, Placer County […]
police1.com
Jury rejects claim against Calif. police after wrong-way driver on meth died during arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento jury on Thursday rejected claims that Elk Grove police were responsible for the 2016 death of motorist Daniel Landeros, finding that officers had not used excessive or unreasonable force when they handcuffed him and held him to the ground after he was involved in a traffic crash while on methamphetamine.
Professional bull rider suspected of rape, booked into Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Joao Ricardo Vieira, a top-ranked rider with Professional Bull Riders, was arrested on suspicion of rape by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s records, Vieira was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 4 on suspicion of rape, oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object […]
Comments / 0