Sacramento Sheriff closes one of its oldest homicide cold cases

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has solved their oldest homicide case to date as they identified the suspect in the 1970 murder of Nancy Bennallack. In a press conference on Wednesday police said they have identified Richard John Davis as the suspected killer...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parole denied for man convicted of murdering Justine Vanderschoot

PLACER COUNTY - Parole has been denied for one of two men convicted in the murder of a Placer County teen nearly 20 years ago. Justine Vanderschoot was just 17 in 2003 when she was killed by her boyfriend Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez. Bezemer was given a sentence of 25 years to life behind bars, while Fernandez was handed 15. Both were given the possibility of parole. On Wednesday, the parole board denied Bezemer a chance at release. Fernandez was denied parole last month. At the time, the Placer County District Attorney's Office posted that they had delivered over 9,000 petitions to the parole board opposing Fernandez's release.Vanderschoot's older sister Christine said Fernandez was the driving force behind the murder.  Fernandez is permitted to appeal his sentence once every three years. The killing was apparently over Bezemer's fear of being dumped. In 2003, Bezemer and Fernandez tapped Vandershoot's phone and found that she may have been considering breaking up with Bezemer. They then strangled her and buried her alive in Applegate. Her body was found two weeks later.  The family told CBS13 that keeping Fernandez locked up is the only real justice they'll ever get.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Genetic genealogy identifies suspect in brutal 1970 killing of Sacramento-area woman

SACRAMENTO – A suspect has finally been identified in a Sacramento-area murder case that had gone cold for years. Nancy Bennallack was found murdered in her Arden Way and Bell Avenue apartment back in October 1970. The 28-year-old had been working as a court reporter in Sacramento County. She was last seen alive by her fiancé, Chief Public Defender Farris Salamy, the night of October 25. Bennallack's co-worker called her son to check on Nancy when she didn't show up to work the next morning. After getting into the front door with a pass key from the apartment manager, that's...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest

Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Orangevale Hit-and-Run Kills Citrus Heights Grandmother

Fatal Accident on Greenback Lane Caused by Hit-and-Run Driver. The family of an Orangevale grandmother is searching for the hit-and-run driver who took her life on August 6. Cynthia Wright, age 56 and a resident of Citrus Heights, was walking along westbound Greenback Lane near Walnut Avenue around 10:00 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report. Before paramedics arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run, others stopped and tried to help Wright.
ORANGEVALE, CA
KCRA.com

World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
STOCKTON, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Police Arrest 2 Men After Home Depot, Catalytic Converter Thefts

(YCPD release) – A-Graveyard shift was dispatched to a theft from Home Depot last night where the suspect fled in a vehicle. Our Officers were able to locate the car and through their investigation, they located the property stolen from Home Depot and a catalytic converter that had been stolen earlier in the day.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Person with sword held people hostage in home

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet that a hostage situation during which a suspect with a sword barricaded themself inside a home with others ended after the suspect was shot by police. Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene on Dragonfly Circle. According to police, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two men charged with possession of nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine

(BCN) — Two Stockton men were charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute it in two unrelated cases this week, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of California. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was charged with possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Christian Flores, 25, was […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun

SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA

