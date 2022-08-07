Missoula PaddleHeads explode for 15 runs, capsize Great Falls Voyagers

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads start fast, stomp Boise Hawks
MISSOULA — Nine runs on nine hits in the first two innings proved to be more than enough for the Missoula PaddleHeads Wednesday at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team beat the Boise Hawks for the second time in as many nights, 14-2. The North Division first-half champion PaddleHeads improved to 47-20 overall and 12-8 in the second half of the season, which is one game behind divisional leader Idaho Falls.
406mtsports.com
Texan, Canadian share top honors in Missoula Xtreme Bulls event
MISSOULA — Eight-second rides proved few and far between Wednesday night in the Xtreme Bulls rodeo event at the Western Montana Fair. Braden Richardson of Texas was one of the first cowboys to climb aboard a critter and he posted a score of 82, figuring it probably wouldn't be good enough. As it turned out, his effort on Stir Crazy garnered him a share of the championship in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads strike early, clip Boise Hawks
MISSOULA — In a rematch of last year's Pioneer League championship series, the Missoula PaddleHeads again came out on top Tuesday night. The defending league champs from Zootown used three home runs and strong relief pitching to clip the Boise Hawks, 7-3, at toasty Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula boosted its record to 46-20 and the struggling Hawks fell to 22-45.
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls Perhaps one of the most significant towns that originally came about because of the railroad is Great Falls, although Great Falls developed a strong foundation around many other industries after its founding. ...
New Missoula Heat Record, Thunderstorms Predicted for the Fair
Missoula saw a new record set on Tuesday of 103 degrees, according to Meteorologist Jen Kitzmiller with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula. We spoke to Kitzmiller live on the Montana Morning News show on Wednesday after the new record-high temperature was set for August 9. “We actually made...
Mutton bustin' time in Great Falls (video)
The Big Sky Pro Rodeo ididn't just feature people riding horses and roping calves - some younger folks showed off their riding skills during mutton busting!
NBCMontana
Hot temperatures for the next few days, thunderstorms chances
With high pressure in control, temperatures will warm well into the 90s across western Montana. A few spots will be in the low 100s, such as Missoula- testing a record high on Tuesday (99). Tuesday will be breezy across northwest Montana. Starting Wednesday, chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms will be on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
Baseball Bat Assault Near the California Street Footbridge in Missoula
On August 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the area of the California Street footbridge for a report of a person hit in the head with a baseball bat. The suspect was heading north and was identified as Carl Ringkamp. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Carl...
Man Hits Man With a Hammer at Missoula’s Authorized Camp Site
On August 3, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a reported assault at the Authorized Camp Site on Clark Fork Lane. The officer located the alleged victim who was laying on the ground near the entrance to the campsite. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers responded...
What Chick-Fil-A Means For Reserve St. Traffic in Missoula
When news of Chick-Fil-A opening a new location in Missoula broke last year, excitement has been building for the eventual grand opening, which we reported will be late September of 2022. Missoulians have been split on whether they'll be visiting the fast food location based on various opinions surrounding social issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula
I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
Fairfield Sun Times
How higher interest rates are stifling Montana homebuyers
Real estate professionals say the state’s red-hot market may be cooling off as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mortgage buyers are feeling the pain. Searching for a home to buy in Missoula’s pressure cooker housing market over the last year, Jeff Moss has been thinking a lot about interest rates.
nbcrightnow.com
People charged in connection to fish killed at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs. Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
mycouriertribune.com
Work on ADA sidewalk project will impact roads around Lincoln Elementary in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Work is starting soon for an ADA sidewalk project that requires temporary closure of part of 6th Ave. South and 8th Ave. South. The City of Great Falls says construction activity will have 6th Ave. South closed between 26th St. South and 28th St. South between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22.
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds
The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
NBCMontana
NEW MAP: Redhorn Fire grows to 395 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Redhorn Fire burning in the Mission Mountains, 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius has grown to 395 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. The daily flight log noted the following: "There was more heat and growth this period. The majority of the growth occurred to the north with scattered and intense heat. Some spotting occurred ahead of the main heat perimeter in that area. Some growth also occurred to the south and west. The interior of the fire contained scattered and isolated heat."
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville splash pad opens, closes
“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
montanarightnow.com
Lanes blocked on 2800 block of N. Reserve due to accident
MISSOULA, Mont. - Lanes are blocked on the 2800 block of N. Reserve Street due to an accident, according to police. The Missoula Police Department said via Twitter they are at the scene of the accident. Drivers should expect delays. Current Contests. NW MONTANA FAIR & RODEO TICKET GIVEAWAY!
Comments / 0