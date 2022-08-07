Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here's events and activities happening in Macon with #scene13
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
41nbc.com
Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
Longstanding Warner Robins emergency shelter says they could use more help with funding
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many of Houston County's homeless rely on local shelters to bridge the gap when they're in need. For 23 years, the Thomases have strived to help serve those in Warner Robins experiencing homeless. "I just had a desire to try and help people if I...
Bibb County School District looking to attract more teachers
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools is looking for more teachers, substitutes, paraprofessionals and other job positions. The district is encouraging those who may be thinking of switching their careers to become teachers to apply for positions, too. "We encourage anybody that is looking to possibly make a career...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
Photo booth now available in downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — You may have noticed a new photo booth on the corner of Second and Poplar Streets in downtown Macon. The booth made its debut on July 27, just before Bragg Jam. The booth was made made possible by a collaboration between Fall Line...
Water line break causes Dooly County schools to close temporarily
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County High School and Dooly K-8 Academy will be closed on Friday, because of a water main break that happened on Wednesday in the city of Pinehurst. Because of the break, the water could not be tested until Thursday, to confirm whether it's safe...
Macon student author hopes to help youth overcome adversity with new novel
MACON, Ga. — Fatima Tiozang Sappi started jotting down a story in her notebook when she was 13 years old. She's a sophomore at Howard High School, and she already has her first book published. When she first started writing, she didn't have plans to write a novel. She...
Milledgeville businesses fed up with detour in front of condemned building
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Several businesses say they're fed up with a condemned building that sits right on the corner of Hancock and Wayne streets in Milledgeville. A large fence surrounds the front of the store, blocking the sidewalk and part of the street. Store owners say it's affecting their businesses and it's dangerous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
'Just do better in life': Macon business owner plans to be a role model for Central Georgia kids
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man says he wants to be a positive role model, while helping kids get a new life skill. For years Benjamin Reid detailed cars without a store front. He and his business partner now have one in Macon for Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing. In...
wfxl.com
Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins
Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Daddy's Sweet Treat shop opening in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — How about some sweet news?. A new ice cream shop is opening this weekend in Milledgeville called Big Daddy's Sweet Treats. It's just down the road from Georgia College, and the shop hopes to get a lot of foot traffic from students and locals. "It's right...
Warner Robins teen starts vending machine business in her own school
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books.
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
Bibb County school bus driver continues career as district doubles routes, looks for more drivers
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools wants to reduce the number of routes their bus drivers handle, but to do that, they need more drivers. Bus drivers started taking Bibb County students back to school on August 3, and this year, the district is transporting about 8,000 students a day.
'My education matters': Fort Valley State University works to grow student enrollment
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It's move-in week for new Wildcats attending Fort Valley State University this year, but how is the school's enrollment?. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to visit the campus to find out and talk to some incoming freshmen. "We're looking forward to greeting all of our...
Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down
MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
'It's going to help a great family': Jones County friend plans 5K run fundraiser for 1-year-old battling cancer
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A family friend in Jones County is starting a 5K Glow Run fundraiser to support a baby boy diagnosed with a rare cancer. Lucas Massengale is the fourth son of Josh and Ashley Massengale. He is 15 months old and was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, which effects the blood and bone marrow.
'We fly several airplanes for other folks': Macon business reflects on airport changes as county plans to hire airport director
MACON, Ga. — Looking for a job? Do you have experience with planes? Macon-Bibb will soon be hiring. County commissioners Tuesday approved a plan to hire an airport director. It's a change from how things have worked the past few years, but one airport business owner says it shouldn't change much about his family business.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0