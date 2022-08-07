ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Here's events and activities happening in Macon with #scene13

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Portion of Macon's Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County School District looking to attract more teachers

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools is looking for more teachers, substitutes, paraprofessionals and other job positions. The district is encouraging those who may be thinking of switching their careers to become teachers to apply for positions, too. "We encourage anybody that is looking to possibly make a career...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Photo booth now available in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — You may have noticed a new photo booth on the corner of Second and Poplar Streets in downtown Macon. The booth made its debut on July 27, just before Bragg Jam. The booth was made made possible by a collaboration between Fall Line...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins

Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
Macon local news

