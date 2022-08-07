Read full article on original website
Mariners pitcher takes beautiful potshot at Yankees after series win
The Seattle Mariners aren’t quite as developed as the New York Yankees, which made a victory even sweeter for a Mariners pitcher. The Seattle Mariners aren’t nearly as developed as the New York Yankees, so when Seattle won a three-game series against New York, the victory was especially meaningful. Mariners reliever Paul Sewald was impressed by the win.
Cubs offseason predictions: 3 players Chicago should already be targeting
The Chicago Cubs should already have their eye on these three free agents for next season. Well, that was interesting. The Chicago Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras at the deadline. They held onto Ian Happ as well. While they did continue to rebuild by dealing away several veterans — mostly relief pitchers — they remain stuck in a sort of baseball purgatory.
Braves place LHP Max Fried on concussion IL
The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Max Fried on the seven-day concussion injured list Thursday. The designation is retroactive to Monday
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, live stream, MLB at Field of Dreams, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Chicago Cubs will meet the Cincinnati Reds in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs will look to open up their three-game series with the Reds with a win after splitting their last eight games. As for the Reds, they have been struggling after losing 5 of their last 7 games while they look to turn things around at the Field of Dreams.
Browns could make big QB trade if Deshaun Watson suspension increases
There is a strong possibility the Cleveland Browns could make a trade at quarterback if Deshaun Watson is suspended longer than six games. As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are expected to have Deshaun Watson at quarterback after a six-game suspension. But those plans may have changed. According to...
Joey Gallo has incredibly relatable reason for increased job performance with Dodgers
Joey Gallo joined the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline after a disappointing run with the New York Yankees. He’s doing much better in LA. Joey Gallo was traded from the New York Yankees after a disappointing season. The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to take a chance on the veteran outfielder, and he’s performed significantly better.
Every NFL Team's Betting Preview for 2022 (Odds, Predictions and Picks for Wins, Division, Conference, Super Bowl)
An estimated $100 billion will be wagered on the upcoming football season at licensed sportsbooks across the United States. If you plan on getting in on the fun this year, you've come to the right place!. As countless sportsbooks roll out all of their season-long betting options for the 2022...
NFL・
Playoff hopes on the line, Mercury down two stars vs. Wings
The Phoenix Mercury, locked in a five-way battle for the final two spots in the WNBA playoffs, will be without
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with
The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
Hit The Trumpets! Mets fans need this Edwin Diaz shirt
When those trumpets hit, New York Mets fans know what it means. Edwin Diaz is taking the mound, so the game's over. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is dominating the ninth inning. He's got an ERA of just 1.39 to go along with 26 saves and 91 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
