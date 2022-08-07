ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Mariners pitcher takes beautiful potshot at Yankees after series win

The Seattle Mariners aren’t quite as developed as the New York Yankees, which made a victory even sweeter for a Mariners pitcher. The Seattle Mariners aren’t nearly as developed as the New York Yankees, so when Seattle won a three-game series against New York, the victory was especially meaningful. Mariners reliever Paul Sewald was impressed by the win.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Cubs offseason predictions: 3 players Chicago should already be targeting

The Chicago Cubs should already have their eye on these three free agents for next season. Well, that was interesting. The Chicago Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras at the deadline. They held onto Ian Happ as well. While they did continue to rebuild by dealing away several veterans — mostly relief pitchers — they remain stuck in a sort of baseball purgatory.
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, live stream, MLB at Field of Dreams, TV channel, time, how to watch

The Chicago Cubs will meet the Cincinnati Reds in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs will look to open up their three-game series with the Reds with a win after splitting their last eight games. As for the Reds, they have been struggling after losing 5 of their last 7 games while they look to turn things around at the Field of Dreams.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
FanSided

Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with

The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Hit The Trumpets! Mets fans need this Edwin Diaz shirt

When those trumpets hit, New York Mets fans know what it means. Edwin Diaz is taking the mound, so the game's over. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is dominating the ninth inning. He's got an ERA of just 1.39 to go along with 26 saves and 91 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bounce Back#The San Francisco Giants#Nl#The Oakland Athletics#Athletics Odds
FanSided

MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
DYERSVILLE, IA
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy