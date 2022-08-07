ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Hits Back At Claims Her Sons Don't Want To See Her

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BMdW_0h8A9ewd00
Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears is hitting back after her ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that their songs have chosen not to see her for months . The pop star took to Instagram Stories to share her emotional reaction to her personal life being in the news again. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote.

Federline recently sat down for a new interview with Daily Mail in which he revealed, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." He continued, "They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position... So, I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything. The boys – all my kids – know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umGLw_0h8A9ewd00
Photo: Instagram/@BritneySpears

In her post about 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James , Britney continued, "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram... I gave them everything." In the interview, Federline also mentioned that “there were a lot of things going on that I didn’t feel comfortable with," though he didn't specify what.

Britney finished off the post with a bombshell about her mother . "I'll say it... My mother told me "You should GIVE them to their dad" ... I'm sharing this because I can ... Have a good day folks!"

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Revealed: K’Fed Set To Lose $20K Monthly Child Support Allowance As Feud With Ex-Britney Spears Takes New Twist

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline will be without financial support from the pop star in a little over 2 years, Radar has learned. Federline caused a stir this week after he trashed Spears in the press claiming their sons want nothing to do with her. He decided to sit down for an interview as his child support checks are coming to an end. According to sources close to the situation, back in 2018, Federline went back to court demanding an increase in his $20k a month child support check. He said he pulled in less than 1% of what she...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

‘I Have A Job’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Rips Into Singer’s Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has come out swinging against the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline after he revealed family secrets in a new interview, Radar has learned. On Saturday, Sam posted a lengthy statement trashing Kevin for making comments about Britney’s kids. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney’s ex-husband said in a one-on-one with ITV that their sons haven’t seen the pop star in months. He claimed that 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean have decided to stay away from Britney for the time being. Kevin said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ashton Kutcher says ‘nobody wanted to hang out’ with him when he was on ‘Punk’d’

It looks like we won’t be seeing Ashton Kutcher resuming hosting duties on “Punk’d” anytime soon. Kutcher co-created and hosted the hit MTV prank show from 2003 to 2012, which often saw the biggest celebs like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé, get pranked by Kutcher and his co-hosts. Speaking about his stint on the show, Kutcher told former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay, who was reporting for ExtraTV at the “Vengeance” premiere on Monday, that he would never return to the show because it was far too lonely for him. “For a long time, I would go out and like nobody would want...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Sister Rivalry Runs Deep: Wynonna Judd Claimed Ashley 'Stole' Her Daughter & Put Tracking Device On Actress' Vehicle In Bitter Custody War

Wynonna Judd's turbulent relationship with her sister Ashley Judd dates back decades, with their bitter rivalry coming to a head when the actress went gunning for the singer's daughter. Radar can confirm that the Judd sisters were at war long before their late mother, Naomi Judd, left them without inheritance by cutting Wynonna and Ashley out of her $25 million will. Their feud made headlines when the Kiss The Girls actress dragged her older sister to court over custody of Wynonna's then 17-year-old daughter, Grace.It got so nasty between the two that Ashley was convinced the No One Else On...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Britney Spears
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Britneyspears#Daily Mail
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar: Is She Signaling to Fans That She's Suffering From Depression?

Whether you believe she’s a victim or an accomplice of her disgraced husband, there’s no denying that Anna Duggar has been through a lot in recent years. The mother of seven was present in the courtroom every day as her husband fought a losing legal battle, and she was there to support Josh as he was sentenced to 151 months in prison.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘The Lies Have To Stop’: Kevin Federline Leaks Videos Of Britney Spears Arguing With Her Sons As Family War Intensifies

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has posted years-old videos of her having arguments with her teenage sons as their public battle heats up. The ex-music producer shared two videos on his Instagram on Wednesday. Britney can be heard being stern with her sons, 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean. K-Fed said the videos were taken when the kids were 11 and 12. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos.“This isn’t even the worst of...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons

Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 –  said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface & BM Jaidyn Deny Birth Of Baby After His Mom Posts Photo Of Newborn

The internet is a strange place and today (July 29), Blueface and the mother of his children are laying some rumors to rest. Blueface has been making headlines for months due to his hot and cold romance with Chrisean Rock, but while they show off their love during double dates with DDG and Halle Bailey, Jaidyn Alexis awaits her due date.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy