americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Kim Jong Un flees North Korean flooding to holiday on his 180ft superyacht in secluded bay while his population battles food shortages
Kim Jong Un is celebrating another holiday on his custom-built mega-yacht at a secluded bay where he grew up, new satellite images appear to show. The North Korean dictator's 180ft (55m) pool yacht was spotted at the Hodo Peninsula, north of his family home at Wonsan, accompanied by a 60ft (18m) boat.
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Russia's tech weakness and latest fighting
Russia is running low on key Western-made components for its hi-tech weapons and military communications, defence experts say, advocating tighter export controls. The Russian military is exhausting those weapons stocks in Ukraine and tighter controls would leave it permanently short, the Royal United Services Institute argues in a new report.
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Is Russia running out of troops?
On the ground, one of the major flashpoints in the Ukrainian war is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The facility is Europe's largest, and was seized by Russian troops in March. It saw shelling last week, with Kyiv and Moscow blaming each other for the attack. Foreign ministers from the...
BBC
Ukraine war: Blasts rock Russian airbase in annexed Crimea
One person has been killed after blasts rocked a military base in Crimea, the head of the Russia-appointed regional administration there said. Sergei Aksyonov wrote on social media that the blasts had taken place at the Saky military base near Novofedorivka on the peninsula's western coast. Footage circulating on social...
BBC
UN alarm as Ukraine nuclear power plant shelled again
More shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been reported, with Ukraine and Russia again blaming each other for the attack. Each side said there were 10 hits on the plant's administrative office and fire station on Thursday. UN Secretary General António Guterres warned the fighting could "lead to...
BBC
German army reserve officer on trial over claims of spying for Russia
A German army reserve officer is on trial over claims he acted as a spy for Russia for six years. The man, 65, named only as Ralph G, is accused of sharing information with Russian intelligence from 2014 to 2020. Prosecutors said he shared details about Germany's military and personal...
BBC
Ukraine war: Crimea airbase badly damaged, satellite images show
Satellite images appear to show major damage and a number of destroyed Russian warplanes at a Crimea airbase following explosions there this week. The Saky base in the west of Russian-ruled Crimea was rocked by a string of blasts on Tuesday, killing one person. The base's runways appear intact, but...
BBC
Russia must hand threatened nuclear plant back to Ukraine, says G7
The latest attack marks an escalation in an already tense situation in the region around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in southern Ukraine. Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, said Russian forces used Grad missiles to hit Marhanets, a district of the city of Nikopol, overnight. Russian...
BBC
India woman's post on Pakistani friend wins hearts on social media
An Indian woman's post about her friendship with a Pakistani classmate is being praised on social media. The two are students at Harvard Business School, and the post shows them holding the national flag of their respective countries. Sneha Biswas wrote that her friendship with a Pakistani student broke the...
BBC
The Russian billionaire daring to speak out about Putin
Boris Mints is one of a few rich Russian businesspeople to speak out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin. The majority of high-profile people in the country have remained silent over the war, avoiding criticism of the Kremlin. There is one simple explanation, according to Mr Mints:...
BBC
India man wins 22-year court battle against railways over 21 pence
An Indian man has won a case related to an overpriced railway ticket after almost 22 years. Tungnath Chaturvedi, a lawyer, was charged 20 rupees ($0.25; £0.21) extra for two tickets he had bought in 1999. The incident occurred at Mathura cantonment railway station in the northern Indian state...
BBC
Afghanistan: The Taliban sniper now working behind a desk
When the Taliban took power in Afghanistan last August, the lives of many residents were transformed. Over the past year, tens of thousands of Afghans have been evacuated out of the country, most girls' secondary schools have been ordered to close and poverty is rising. But for the first time in more than four decades the country is also no longer engulfed in violence, while previously rampant corruption has been significantly reduced. BBC correspondent Secunder Kermani was in Afghanistan during the takeover, and has been back to catch up with those he met last year.
