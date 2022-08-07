When the Taliban took power in Afghanistan last August, the lives of many residents were transformed. Over the past year, tens of thousands of Afghans have been evacuated out of the country, most girls' secondary schools have been ordered to close and poverty is rising. But for the first time in more than four decades the country is also no longer engulfed in violence, while previously rampant corruption has been significantly reduced. BBC correspondent Secunder Kermani was in Afghanistan during the takeover, and has been back to catch up with those he met last year.

