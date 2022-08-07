Read full article on original website
Related
Ga. nurse practitioner convicted in fraud scheme ordered to pay back $1.6M, serve 7 years in prison
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia nurse practitioner has been sentence to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Sherley Beaufils, 44, of Conyers, was sentenced to more than seven...
22 people indicted in alleged drug trafficking ring in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. — Almost two dozen people are facing several charges in an alleged armed drug trafficking organization in middle Georgia. The U.S. Department of Justice released a list of 22 people listed in an indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The charges come...
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
Georgia nurse practitioner sentenced to federal prison after illegal kickback conspiracy
GEORGIA (WJBF) – A Georgia nurse practitioner will spend time in federal prison and has to pay back more than $1.6 million in restitution after a massive telemedicine fraud scheme. According to the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s office, Sherley L. Beaufils, 44, of Conyers, participated in an illegal kickback conspiracy. According to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Former Ga. postal worker pleads guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while on disability
ATLANTA — A former Georgia postal worker has pleaded guilty to trying to send drugs in the mail while he was on disability. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Robert Elliott Sheppard, 60, of East Point is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to...
Albany Herald
Arrested in Hawaii, Instagram model Courtney Clenney faces murder charge in Miami for death of boyfriend
Miami, Florida (WFOR) -- An Instagram model who was involved in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been arrested in Hawaii. The attorney for Courtney Clenney confirmed to CBS4 that she is facing a charge of murder in the April 3rd killing of Christian Toby Obumseli, who was fatally stabbed inside One Paraiso in Edgewater.
New prosecutor named in mistrial for 3 former Ga. deputies accused in man’s stun-gun death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new prosecutor has been assigned to consider retrying three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies accused of killing a man walking down a rural road when they shocked him with stun guns during a 2017 arrest. Local news outlets report that Columbus-based District Attorney Stacey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Coast News
Live updates: Travis and Greg McMichael receive life sentences for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update 1:46 p.m.: Judge Wood has sentenced Greg McMichael, 66, to life in prison plus seven years. Like his son, he will first serve his life sentence in state prison. McMichael addressed Arbery's family in court for the first time. Arbery's mother says she accepts his...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person. "He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr....
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Medicaid Fraud Division Secures $650,000 Settlement with Atlanta Behavioral Medicine
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Atlanta Behavioral Medicine, Inc., an Atlanta-based psychotherapy services provider, has agreed to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed Georgia Medicaid for therapy services that never occurred. “Our Medicaid Fraud Division works diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program...
Fulton County judge deciding if he has authority to issue injunction over Georgia’s heartbeat law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge is deciding if he has the authority to issue a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law while that case is being heard in court. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot watched the hearing that kept getting delayed and delayed by Zoom-bombers....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
Kemp says Georgia had record-breaking fiscal year, boasting job creation and investment
ATLANTA — One day after Stacey Abrams revealed her economic plan, Gov. Brian Kemp made a big economic announcement of his own. Kemp said it was another record year for Georgia’s economy. “We tell people all the time we live in the best state to live, work and...
fox5atlanta.com
Local officials cannot regulate dumping stinky animal processing waste at farms in Georgia
State law provides specific protection for where soil amendments are used — forbidding counties from any regulation. The result? Soil amendments are being spread on farms near neighborhoods or along waterways throughout rural Georgia.
Family of missing metro Atlanta woman pleads for daughter’s safe return
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta family is desperate to find their missing daughter after she disappeared from the Midtown area over a week ago. “We’re here today standing in solidarity, demanding the safe return of our daughter, Allahnia,” her father Abraham Lenoir said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
Albany Herald
Almost one-fifth of Georgia women of reproductive age lack insurance
ATLANTA – A new report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families has found that about 20% of Georgia women of childbearing age are uninsured. The rate of uninsured women between 18 and 44 years old is one of the highest in the country, putting Georgia in 46th place on a national ranking, the report said.
fox5atlanta.com
New 2020 data shows jump in Georgia students receiving medical exemptions from vaccines
ATLANTA - From 2008 to 2019, the number of Georgia school-age children granted a medical exemption from a vaccine held steady. But, in 2020, as the pandemic hit, that number jumped slightly. Jeannie Rodriguez, an Associate Professor at Emory University's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and a pediatric nurse...
Comments / 0