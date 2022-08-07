Recycling program to be celebrated at Dragons game

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Dragons and Montgomery County Environmental Services have teamed up for Heater’s Recycling Bin Initiative Program.

This free, educational program is for kids and families to learn about household recycling and how recycling benefits the economy and the environment. The RBI Program only requires two weeks of tracking recycling to participate, but families are encouraged to keep up the good work afterwards.

This year, participants learned about how to “recycle right,” as well as what items can and cannot be recycled. Hundreds of thousands of cans, glass, cardboard, and plastic have been saved from the landfill thanks to the recycling efforts of participants over the past ten years.

(Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Environmental Services)

All participants will receive up to four Dragons lawn tickets to the RBI Night on Tuesday, August 9 at the Dragons game. They can also redeem exclusive RBI gifts and will be eligible to win other great Dragons prizes and experiences.

Visit www.daytondragons.com/rbi for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.