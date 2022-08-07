ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Recycling program to be celebrated at Dragons game

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Dragons and Montgomery County Environmental Services have teamed up for Heater’s Recycling Bin Initiative Program.

9-year-old girl throws strike against blood cancer

This free, educational program is for kids and families to learn about household recycling and how recycling benefits the economy and the environment. The RBI Program only requires two weeks of tracking recycling to participate, but families are encouraged to keep up the good work afterwards.

This year, participants learned about how to “recycle right,” as well as what items can and cannot be recycled. Hundreds of thousands of cans, glass, cardboard, and plastic have been saved from the landfill thanks to the recycling efforts of participants over the past ten years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxNV7_0h8A89pG00
(Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Environmental Services)

All participants will receive up to four Dragons lawn tickets to the RBI Night on Tuesday, August 9 at the Dragons game. They can also redeem exclusive RBI gifts and will be eligible to win other great Dragons prizes and experiences.

Visit www.daytondragons.com/rbi for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Montgomery County, OH
Society
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
OBERLIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Economy#Recycle#The Dayton Dragons#Heater#Rbi Program#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Prost! Germanfest Picnic is Back at St. Anne’s Hill

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Founded in 1983, Dayton’s Germanfest Picnic is a 3-day celebration of the Miami Valley’s rich German heritage! Emily went to the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner to learn more about the preparations that go into the big weekend. Click here to learn more!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Premier Health to hold job fairs across the Miami Valley

Open interviews will take place at Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Vally Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center. Premier Health will be hiring inpatient bedside Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses across all hospitals and shifts.
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

In the pink for a pig

Addie Dewiel from Graham celebrates being the 2nd girl to capture a pig and take it to the circle, as her pig is carried off in background, during the annual Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. See more photos from the Pig Scramble inside today’s edition.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Recycling
Government Technology

Springfield SWAT Doing Safety Walk-Throughs at Schools

(TNS) - Springfield police officers and firefighters conducted walk-throughs at several city school buildings on Tuesday as the district looks to improve the overall safety of faculty and students. The recent walk-throughs, which previously have not been conducted in recent years, comes as the Springfield City School District was recently...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Eaton Register Herald

‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

8 quirky facts you might not know about Dayton’s suburbs

What do Johnny Appleseed, canned ham shaped trailers and concrete lions have in common?. All of them have a story related to the Miami Valley. Here’s a look at 8 intriguing anecdotes from our communities:. 1. Englewood: Lookalike letters. The original name for Englewood, founded in 1841, was Harrisburg....
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Taste Summertime with Corn and Peaches and Simply Savory!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Keep you summers cool while keeping your stovetop and oven off! These two Simply Savory recipes from Rachel Blanks require no baking and no heat. Try this delicious Corn Salad or Peaches and Cream Trifle. For the Corn Salad all you need is:. Corn. Mayonnaise.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley police show support for Indiana officer shot

(WDTN) – Miami Valley law enforcement are showing their support for their sister in blue who was shot Wednesday night. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton was shot during a traffic stop in Wayne County, Indiana. Police said the suspect drew a weapon during a traffic stop and fired several shots at Burton. The officer […]
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Bacon Fest Returns to The Fraze

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in Tracy Lawson and Nick Harvey from JA’s and Sweet-Umms! They share some of the delicious food they will be serving at this weekend’s Bacon Fest at the Fraze.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

AAA gives transportation safety tips ahead of school year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is reminding people of transportation safety ahead of the roads getting crowded once school starts. The organization offered tips for safety for drop-off and pick-up, buses, bikes and pedestrians. Back-to-school time can be especially dangerous on the roads due to young and inexperienced drivers, and students walking and biking, according […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy