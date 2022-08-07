ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Greenfield School Committee unanimously votes in support of locking student phones away in Yondr pouches during school

On Wednesday, the Greenfield School Committee unanimously voted to support a policy of mandating students at Greenfield middle and high schools lock their cellphones away in pouches during school hours. School Committee Chair Amy Proietti characterized the issue as affecting students’ well-being and their learning when introducing the vote.
Religion Notes: Aug. 11, 2022

Springfield – Every Sunday Holy Cross Church, 221 Plumtree Road has a family friendly Farmers’ Market for the months of Aug. through Oct. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weather permitting. Come for the fresh produce, homemade baked goods, and hand-crafted items. There is a free ticket for unique raffle items for attending and lawn games for everyone.
9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published book

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One local 9-year-old from Springfield has just released his first published book. On Sunday, Springfield native Zaiden Rivera-Johnson promoted the book in the city where guests were able to get their copies signed and meet the young author. “I decided to write the book because I...
‘Basketball is community’ Hooplandia organizers predict 4k players for resurrected June 2023 tournament

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Wednesday’s news conference at the Big E was the third announcement that Hooplandia, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming. But the event, set now for June 23 through June 25, 2023, at the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has never happened. Instead it was delayed twice by COVID-19.
Wilbraham Board of Selectmen hears complaint, support for Farmers Market parking

HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM – Residents weighed in at the Aug. 8 Board of Selectmen meeting on the parking situation for the Farmers Market hosted at the Wilbraham United Church. Dan Sullivan, who lives on Main Street across from the church, said Main Street is “very dangerous” and was against cars parking in the small town-owned lot in front of the church during the market, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons.
Novel idea: Deerfield couple pens book together

DEERFIELD — It was an unusual birthday gift that Stephen Billias gave his wife, Bela Breslau: an offer to write a book together. “I had an idea for a novel with a young woman as the protagonist and decided to bring Bela in as co-author for her insights into the feminine psyche,” he said. “Also, Bela had always wanted to write a book. My offer was a birthday present to her!”
