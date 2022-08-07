Sonora, CA — A witness called 911 in the early morning hours, reporting a female trying to set ablaze the former Tuolumne General Hospital in Sonora. The call came into Sonora Police dispatch around 2 a.m. recently from a concerned citizen that a person was attempting to burn down the former Tuolumne General Hospital building on Hospital Road, between Mono Way and South Washington Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a woman in the area and approached her. She was identified as 56-year-old Sheri Beebe.

