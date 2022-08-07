Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Small Trash Items Pile Up During Pinecrest Cleanup Up Day
Sonora, CA – Big bundles of trash were not seen littered across the Pinecrest Lake landscape; instead, it was small items that really piled up, and now feedback from the public regarding Tuolumne County areas needing to be picked up is being solicited. Noting that Pinecrest is a very...
mymotherlode.com
Dodge Ridge Announces Chairlift Accessed Mountain Biking
Pinecrest, CA– Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort has announced chairlift-accessed mountain biking that will start on Saturday and Sunday, August 13th-14h 2022. The new feature will start with a competition to see who can get the first chair for the kick-off event followed by a ribbon cutting and official commemoration.
mymotherlode.com
Earthquake In Mono County
Walker, CA– A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken the area near Walker in Mono County according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake originated 5 miles northeast of Walker on Monday at around 1:44 P.M. United States Geological Survey announced on social media that the event activated its ShakeAlert System.
mymotherlode.com
Silva, Lorain A.
Lorain A. Silva, 74, of Sonora, CA passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/07/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Evacuation Needs And Preparedness
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County is turning to residents for direction to understand evacuation needs and create a plan for preparedness. The goal is to build resiliency into the county’s transportation system from the impacts of catastrophic events and facilitate adequate and sustained access to and from high-risk communities during and after events. To facilitate a plan, county officials will combine Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping with community-provided anecdotal data to identify:
mymotherlode.com
Roof Repairs To Slow Traffic In Sonora
Sonora, CA – Traffic may be slow going later this week during the morning and evening commutes due to roof work shutting down a section of roadway in downtown Sonora. Tuolumne County road officials relay that crews will be doing roof maintenance on the Tuolumne County Veterans Hall across from Courthouse Park. It will require the complete closure of Veterans Way/E Jackson Street, between North Washington Street and North Stewart Street.
mymotherlode.com
Bigelow Says Funding Secured For New Amador Fire Station
Amador County, CA — California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow reports that $8.1-million in state funding will go to build a new fire station in Pine Grove for the Amador Fire Protection District. Bigelow, a Republican who represents the Mother Lode region, says, “I am encouraged that California’s leaders recognize the...
mymotherlode.com
Egan, Richard
Richard Egan, 81, of Groveland, CA passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Avalon Care Cebter, Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Officials Respond To Fires In Copperopolis
Copperopolis, CA — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Arrowhead Street in Copperopolis during the seven o’clock hour Wednesday evening. It was reported to be a fully involved single-story residence. Officials were able to successfully knock down the blaze, and it did not spread to any nearby vegetation. Firefighters were later released from the incident and the cause is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Lee Jr., Russell “Buddy” Allen
Russell “Buddy” Allen Lee Jr., 33, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/04/2022. Age: 33. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
mymotherlode.com
Angels Camp Man Dies In Solo Vehicle Crash
Angels Camp, CA – An Angels Camp man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Murphys Grade Road in Calaveras County this morning. The collision happened around 10:25 a.m. west of Ranch Road. The 62-year-old man was the only occupant in a 2003 Ford F150 when it collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries. The Calaveras County Coroner is not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of the family.
mymotherlode.com
Grizzle, Clyde D.
Clyde D. Grizzle, 92, of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. Services: Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
Paving Work Impacts Traffic On Phoenix Lake Road
Sonora, CA — Be prepared for traffic delays this week on Phoenix Lake Road due to a paving project. The repaving is related to infrastructure work that is being completed by the Tuolumne Utilities District. The initial section of Phoenix Lake Road being repaved is between Meadowbrook Drive and Midland Drive and later in the week, the crew will be working between Midland Drive and Resort Road.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested For Arson
Sonora, CA — A witness called 911 in the early morning hours, reporting a female trying to set ablaze the former Tuolumne General Hospital in Sonora. The call came into Sonora Police dispatch around 2 a.m. recently from a concerned citizen that a person was attempting to burn down the former Tuolumne General Hospital building on Hospital Road, between Mono Way and South Washington Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a woman in the area and approached her. She was identified as 56-year-old Sheri Beebe.
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Armed Robbery Occurs At Gas Station In Sonora
Update at 9:15am: Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel is providing additional information about this morning’s armed robbery at the AM-PM Express Mart. In response to questions about how many suspects, and the type of weapon used, he relays, “Two subjects entered the business, both presented firearms, and their faces were concealed.”
mymotherlode.com
New Mariposa Superior Court Judge Appointed
Mariposa, CA — Anita Starchman Bryant has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge in Mariposa County Superior Court. Bryant, 45, fills the role vacated by the retiring Judge F. Dana Walton. The Governor’s Office notes that Bryant earned a Juris Doctor degree from the UC California, Berkeley School of Law. She was a partner at Starchman & Bryant Attorney at Law from 2005 to 2018, and in recent years has been a Sole Practioner.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested Following Investigation
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy following a recent investigation. TCSO reports that it received a “suspected child abuse report alleging active drug abuse by a parent.”. The agency adds that 33-year-old Timothy Ball, who Tuolumne officials say...
Comments / 0