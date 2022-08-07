ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

College Football HQ

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Alabama football: Alcohol license for Bryant-Denny Stadium applied for by school

Alabama football fans might soon be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while watching Crimson Tide football games in person. The school’s concessionaire, Levy Premium Foodservice LP, has applied to the City Council of Tuscaloosa for a liquor license, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News. A hearing for the application will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Three county teams represented in ASWA preseason football poll

The 2022 high school football season is drawing ever closer, and three Covington County teams are in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason poll Sunday, August 7. Andalusia checked in at the number three slot in Class 4A and received two first-place votes in the initial poll. Opp was...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run

This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

