Read full article on original website
Related
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again
Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL・
Alabama’s McKinstry Will Only Play Football This Season
McKinstry arrived on campus as a dual-sport athlete and practiced with the basketball team as a freshman.
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Ladd-Peebles Stadium to host high school football games in 2022
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football will return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium this season, according to stadium officials. Ladd-Peebles Board chair Ann Davis said The Mobile City Council has asked the stadium to “host some of the high school games this Fall.” The stadium is in the process of working on a contract with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football America Releases Rebels SEC Ranking
The publication released its complete SEC preseason rankings, and Ole Miss has some teams to chase down in order to win the conference title in 2022.
Alabama Football Goes Full Pads for First Time in Fall Camp
The Crimson Tide started to gear up for its first scrimmage on Wednesday as the intensity of fall camp begins to pick up.
247Sports
Alabama football: Alcohol license for Bryant-Denny Stadium applied for by school
Alabama football fans might soon be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while watching Crimson Tide football games in person. The school’s concessionaire, Levy Premium Foodservice LP, has applied to the City Council of Tuscaloosa for a liquor license, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News. A hearing for the application will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Andalusia Star News
Three county teams represented in ASWA preseason football poll
The 2022 high school football season is drawing ever closer, and three Covington County teams are in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason poll Sunday, August 7. Andalusia checked in at the number three slot in Class 4A and received two first-place votes in the initial poll. Opp was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run
This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
WAAY-TV
WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Mars Hill Bible Panthers
The Mars Hill Bible Panthers have made a name for themselves in North Alabama under Darrell Higgins, winning a state championship in 2020 and making it to the state semifinals in 2021. In 2022, their slate gets a little tougher as they move from Class 2A to Class 3A. "We...
Comments / 0