Ex-India star drops bombshell statement against Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik
With the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November being the showpiece event of this year’s cricket calendar, almost every big team including India, Australia, England, and Pakistan are involved in fine-tuning their strategies for the prestigious competition. Rohit Sharma-led Team India has also been in experimental mode, trying out several players at key positions […] The post Ex-India star drops bombshell statement against Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik appeared first on ClutchPoints.
After 75 years, the hidden memories of India’s partition are rising up through Britain’s generations
Two sisters handed me a piece of paper that was faded and yellow. On it were typewritten words from their father. He had died in the 1990s and his final request had been for his ashes to be divided up and scattered in three different places: the Punjabi village in modern-day Pakistan where he’d been born, the River Ganges at Haridwar in India, and by the Severn Bridge in England. These three places made up his life, from displacement to India from Pakistan during partition, and then his migration to Britain. He felt he belonged in each one of them, wanting some part of him to remain, in death as in life.
Hamida Banu: Missing India woman found in Pakistan 'can't wait to go home'
An Indian woman who was missing for 20 years has been found in Pakistan with the help of a video on social media. Hamida Banu left India in 2002 after a recruitment agent promised to get her the job of a cook in Dubai. Instead, she says, she was tricked and trafficked to Pakistan.
Australia slammed for fielding covid-positive player during Commonwealth Games victory
The Australian women's cricket team have been torn to shreds over their decision to field a Covid-positive player in the Commonwealth Games T20 final. Australia added to its gold medal tally with a stellar performance at Edgbaston, downing India by nine runs. But their victory has come into question after...
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
India 1947: Partition in Colour review – a heartbreaking, rage-inspiring history of Britain’s colonial legacy
Lord Mountbatten’s division of India into two countries was a disaster in which a million died. Using newly colourised archive footage, this documentary explores those brutal events
Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests
COLOMBO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out.
India woman's post on Pakistani friend wins hearts on social media
An Indian woman's post about her friendship with a Pakistani classmate is being praised on social media. The two are students at Harvard Business School, and the post shows them holding the national flag of their respective countries. Sneha Biswas wrote that her friendship with a Pakistani student broke the...
Ex-Pakistan cricketer makes massive prophecy on Virat Kohli
Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli will return to action later this month during the Asia Cup. After competing against England in July, Virat Kohli was given a break by the BCCI from the tour of the West Indies and will not be a part of Team India in Zimbabwe where the Men in Blue will participate in three ODIs. Notably, The visit to the United Kingdom where India played a Test, three ODIs, and as many T20Is was Virat Kohli’s only assignment since the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 33-year-old cricket star was earlier rested from the five-match T20Is series against South Africa at home. However, the Delhi-born batter was recalled for the continental tournament in the United Arab Emirates which will be a key competition for the Indians to assess their strengths and weaknesses. Ahead of the event in the Middle East, several former cricketers have been making their predictions about their favorite teams and players and former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria made a massive prediction on the ex-India captain.
Will Smeed becomes first batter to hit ton in Hundred as Birmingham beat champions Southern Brave
Will Smeed hit the first century in The Hundred as Birmingham Phoenix thrashed reigning champions Southern Brave by 53 runs at Edgbaston.On NHS Heroes Night in Birmingham, with workers and support staff invited along as a thank you for their brilliant work, a 14,000 crowd was royally entertained as Smeed blazed an unbeaten 101 off 50 balls to lift his side to 176 for four.The Brave replied with a paltry 123 all out as Henry Brookes enjoyed a dream debut on the ground he has always called home.He took five for 25 and two excellent catches as Phoenix banked their...
Australia captain Meg Lanning to take indefinite break from game 'effective immediately'
Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced she is taking an indefinite break from the game, "effective immediately", for personal reasons. The 30-year-old says she is taking the time to focus on herself after a "busy couple of years". The news comes days after Lanning led her country to Commonwealth Games...
Alex Lees happy to ‘spread the word’ of England’s aggressive style into county game
Alex Lees believes the exploits of England’s newly aggressive Test team have created a buzz in the county game, having helped “spread the word” during his recent stint with Durham.England started their summer with a series of daring victories over New Zealand and India, flourishing in increasingly vibrant fashion under the guidance of recently appointed head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.After four stirring chases their momentum was only stopped by the schedule, which gave way to a month of mixed results in the white-ball arena.Opener Lees spent that time back on the domestic circuit, where he found plenty...
Women’s cricket ‘definitely on an upwards trend’, Anya Shrubsole claims
England World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole says women’s cricket is “definitely on an upwards trend” as she echoed the Lionesses’ calls to make sport more accessible to girls.The pace bowler, who was instrumental in her country becoming world champions in 2017, was restricted to competing against boys during childhood.England’s triumphant Euro 2022 footballers last week wrote a letter urging the next prime minister to give girls across the nation a chance to emulate their achievements by guaranteeing them a minimum of two hours of physical education per week.Southern Brave captain Shrubsole, who on Friday begins this year’s Hundred against London...
At 75, India’s Kashmir challenge shifts foreign policy focus
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — For decades, India has tried to thwart Pakistan in a protracted dispute over Kashmir, the achingly beautiful Himalayan territory claimed by both countries but divided between them. That relentless competition made Pakistan always the focus of New Delhi’s foreign policy. But in the last...
India Can’t Dethrone China as the World’s Manufacturing Power
Due to its insufficient labor quality and infrastructure investment, fractured society, market restrictions, and trade protectionism, the South Asian nation is unlikely to replace China. Ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, many in the West have discussed the need for supply-chain diversification to decrease their dependence on China...
The rise and rise of anti-Muslim hate music in India
Sandeep Chaturvedi, 26, is readying to record his new song in a makeshift studio in the city of Ayodhya in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The song is about a mosque that has became a subject of controversy after Hindus claimed the right to worship there. It is riddled with innuendos against Muslims. But Chaturvedi says the song could get him back in business.
Birth certificate Death Certificate: An Abbreviated History Of India
The first inhabitants of present-day India arrived in the region around 60,000 BCE. These early inhabitants were hunter-gatherers who slowly began to cultivate crops and domesticate animals. Around 4000 BCE, the first Indus Valley Civilization was established in northwestern India. This civilization is notable for its impressive architecture and sophisticated trade network.
