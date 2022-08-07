Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli will return to action later this month during the Asia Cup. After competing against England in July, Virat Kohli was given a break by the BCCI from the tour of the West Indies and will not be a part of Team India in Zimbabwe where the Men in Blue will participate in three ODIs. Notably, The visit to the United Kingdom where India played a Test, three ODIs, and as many T20Is was Virat Kohli’s only assignment since the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 33-year-old cricket star was earlier rested from the five-match T20Is series against South Africa at home. However, the Delhi-born batter was recalled for the continental tournament in the United Arab Emirates which will be a key competition for the Indians to assess their strengths and weaknesses. Ahead of the event in the Middle East, several former cricketers have been making their predictions about their favorite teams and players and former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria made a massive prediction on the ex-India captain.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO